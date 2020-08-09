UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IEP Holds Seminar Highlighting Safety Measures For Mining Sector

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 09th August 2020 | 02:20 PM

IEP holds seminar highlighting safety measures for mining sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :Institution of Engineers, Pakistan (Rawalpindi-Islamabad Center) held a seminar (Technical lecture) on health and safety measures in mining for the professional development of graduate engineers.   It was the second such activity arranged by the Center in wake of COVID-19 while following the required SOPs.      Engr. Muhammad Yousaf, Secretary General of the Institute of Mining Engineers Pakistan was the resource person who spoke in detail about the under-ground and surface-mining hazards and informed about the measures to avoid health hazards in the mining sector.

   This interactive seminar was conducted by Gp. Capt. ® Engr. Najamuddin, secretary of the IEP-RIC. It was presided over by Engr. Muhammad Sharif Bhatti former Vice Chancellor of UET, Taxila.

Chairman IEP-RIC, Engr. Hafiz M. Ehsan ul Haq Qazi was also present on the occasion.

Engr. Yousaf enphasised that Pakistan is highly rich in mineral resources that have to be fully utilized for the country's overall socio-economic development which necessarily requires health safety measurers for safe and smooth operation of the mining sector.

Related Topics

Pakistan Taxila University Of Engineering And Technology

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Singaporean President on ..

10 minutes ago

Arada launches &#039;Sarab 2&#039; at Aljada in Sh ..

1 hour ago

TAQA announces new TRANSCO CEO

2 hours ago

Local Press: UAE feels the pain of Air India Expre ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 9, 2020 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.