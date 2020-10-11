IEP holds seminar on promotion of 'Safety Culture'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2020 ) :Institution of Engineers, Pakistan Islamabad-Rawalpindi Center (IEP-RIC) on Sunday hold an awareness-session for the young engineers to highlight their responsibilities in promoting 'Safety culture' in carrying out construction and industrial development.

It was the part of Continued Professional Development (CPD) being undertaken by the Center regularly. Engr. Dr. Khawar Naveed, Ex-Director General Nuclear Power Projects, PAEC was the Resource Person who shared his knowledge and experience with the graduate engineers on safety norms and SOPs.

Engr. Ahmed Shamim, convener of CPD conducted the session that was attended by around sixty engineers. Also present on the occasion were chairman IEP-RIC, Engr. Hafiz M. Ehsan ul Haq Qazi, Secretary IEP-RIC Gp. Capt. ®? Engr. Najamuddin and chairman building committee IEP Prof. Dr. Sharif Bhatti. It was an interactive get-to-gather as well of senior and young engineers who spoke about the importance of safety protocol for avoiding any mishap and loss of human life during operational process.

They emphasized that all precautionary and protective measures must be taken while executing engineering job. Engr. Dr. Khawar Naveed referred to various fatal incidents that happened home and abroad due to lack of proper safety measures during construction process. He identified some common features that have been the cause of misfortunes. He was of the view that the accidents could be averted by adopting necessary rules and adopting standard procedures at managerial and individual levels. Engr. Dr. Sharif Bhatti in his concluding remarks emphasized that the engineers while undertaking their job must follow a well-defined safety pattern.

A positive attitude and caring human-behaviour could be helpful to check any untoward incident during the construction and development. Safety culture could also well contribute to quality work, he added.