IEP holds technical session for professional development of engineers

ISLAMABAD, Sep 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :Institution of Engineers, Pakistan (IEP) Rawalpindi-Islamabad Center organized a technical lecture for graduate engineers on monitoring and evaluation of development projects.

It was aimed at apprising the young engineers about their role and responsibilities for execution of the development projects in accordance with the laid down specifications, said a press release issued here.

The event was arranged by the Center as part of their continuing professional development program (CPD) for the young engineers.

Engr. Prof. Dr. Attaullah Shah, Vice Chancellor Karakorum International University, Gilgit-Baltistan was the resource person who explained in detail about the various aspects of monitoring and evaluation in execution of public sector's projects.

Engr. Ahmed Shamim, convener of CPD conducted the session and more than fifty engineers attended the lecture. Also present on the occasion were chairman IEP-RIC, Engr. Hafiz M. Ehsan ul Haq Qazi, Secretary IEP-RIC Gp. Capt. ® Engr. Najamuddin and chairman building committee IEP Prof.

Dr. Sharif Bhatti.

It was communicated that the monitoring and evaluation could work as powerful accountability mechanism for achieving the stipulated targets of any project.

Engr. Dr. Attaullah, sharing his rich experience and expertise with young engineers emphasized that impact and outcome of the development projects must be kept in view in the execution of projects. Focus of projects' monitoring must be on quality of work and upholding the required standard.

He also briefed the graduate engineers about the techniques of data's collection for proper monitoring of the projects. He also told them about the designing and monitoring system and different mode of projects' execution for achieving the desired results.

Engr. Hafiz M. Ehsan ul Haq Qazi in his concluding remarks called for adopting result-oriented strategy while carrying out monitoring and evaluation of any project.

He announced that IEP (Rawalpindi-Islamabad) Center would continue to regularly hold capacity-building programs for the young engineers.