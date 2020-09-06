UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IEP Holds Technical Session For Professional Development Of Engineers

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 06th September 2020 | 02:20 PM

IEP holds technical session for professional development of engineers

ISLAMABAD, Sep 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :Institution of Engineers, Pakistan (IEP) Rawalpindi-Islamabad Center organized a technical lecture for graduate engineers on monitoring and evaluation of development projects.

It was aimed at apprising the young engineers about their role and responsibilities for execution of the development projects in accordance with the laid down specifications, said a press release issued here.

The event was arranged by the Center as part of their continuing professional development program (CPD) for the young engineers.

Engr. Prof. Dr. Attaullah Shah, Vice Chancellor Karakorum International University, Gilgit-Baltistan was the resource person who explained in detail about the various aspects of monitoring and evaluation in execution of public sector's projects.

Engr. Ahmed Shamim, convener of CPD conducted the session and more than fifty engineers attended the lecture. Also present on the occasion were chairman IEP-RIC, Engr. Hafiz M. Ehsan ul Haq Qazi, Secretary IEP-RIC Gp. Capt. ® Engr. Najamuddin and chairman building committee IEP Prof.

Dr. Sharif Bhatti.

It was communicated that the monitoring and evaluation could work as powerful accountability mechanism for achieving the stipulated targets of any project.

Engr. Dr. Attaullah, sharing his rich experience and expertise with young engineers emphasized that impact and outcome of the development projects must be kept in view in the execution of projects. Focus of projects' monitoring must be on quality of work and upholding the required standard.

He also briefed the graduate engineers about the techniques of data's collection for proper monitoring of the projects. He also told them about the designing and monitoring system and different mode of projects' execution for achieving the desired results.

Engr. Hafiz M. Ehsan ul Haq Qazi in his concluding remarks called for adopting result-oriented strategy while carrying out monitoring and evaluation of any project.

He announced that IEP (Rawalpindi-Islamabad) Center would continue to regularly hold capacity-building programs for the young engineers.

Related Topics

Pakistan Young Event

Recent Stories

UAE to provide medical treatment for former Mali p ..

1 hour ago

Jaishankar hails UAE-India relations

3 hours ago

G20 ministers support efforts to mitigate coronavi ..

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 6, 2020 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

&#039;World faces delayed economic recovery from C ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.