UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IEP Restarts Licensed PC Professional Development Activities

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 12th July 2020 | 04:40 PM

IEP restarts licensed PC professional development activities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) :Institution of Engineers, Pakistan (Rawalpindi-Islamabad Center) has restarted its professional development activities by strictly following the COVID-19's SOPs.

Despite of the COVID-19 spread, the Center decided to continue its educational technical sessions on different aspects of engineering field to upgrade the knowledge of engineers so that they could play effective role in the country's socio-economic development.  Gp. Capt. ® Engr. Najamuddin, secretary of the Center having long standing experience of Pakistan Air Force and Pakistan National Accreditation Council, was the resource person delivered the lecture on non-conformances in technical entities in governmental as well as Corporate sector organizations.

He shared his practical experience with the participants about the non-compliances of ISO's standard which can lead to deterioration of quality within the organizations and increased their quality rejects.

Engr. Najamuddin emphasized that all institutions must follow the prescribed standards, set by the Accreditation and Conformity Assessment Bodies to enhance the creditability of their organizations.   The event was presided over by the Chairman IEP-RIC, Engr. Hafiz M. Ehsan ul Haq Qazi, who in his concluding remarks said that the Center will continue its professional development program, during the COVID-19 crisis by taking all preventive measures.   He said it is high time to create awareness about implementing ISO's standards in all industrial organizations.

The session was conducted by Engr. Ahmed Shamim, convener of CPD's committee.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lead Event All

Recent Stories

Al Ain Zoo records over 411 animal births since be ..

42 minutes ago

Oman announces more than 1,300 new COVID-19 cases

1 hour ago

Dubai Technology Tour to drive UAE-India collabora ..

1 hour ago

Funds collected through UAE Direct Debit system up ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Sao Tome and ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid appoints members of Dubai Nucl ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.