IEP restarts licensed PC professional development activities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) :Institution of Engineers, Pakistan (Rawalpindi-Islamabad Center) has restarted its professional development activities by strictly following the COVID-19's SOPs.

Despite of the COVID-19 spread, the Center decided to continue its educational technical sessions on different aspects of engineering field to upgrade the knowledge of engineers so that they could play effective role in the country's socio-economic development. Gp. Capt. ® Engr. Najamuddin, secretary of the Center having long standing experience of Pakistan Air Force and Pakistan National Accreditation Council, was the resource person delivered the lecture on non-conformances in technical entities in governmental as well as Corporate sector organizations.

He shared his practical experience with the participants about the non-compliances of ISO's standard which can lead to deterioration of quality within the organizations and increased their quality rejects.

Engr. Najamuddin emphasized that all institutions must follow the prescribed standards, set by the Accreditation and Conformity Assessment Bodies to enhance the creditability of their organizations. The event was presided over by the Chairman IEP-RIC, Engr. Hafiz M. Ehsan ul Haq Qazi, who in his concluding remarks said that the Center will continue its professional development program, during the COVID-19 crisis by taking all preventive measures. He said it is high time to create awareness about implementing ISO's standards in all industrial organizations.

The session was conducted by Engr. Ahmed Shamim, convener of CPD's committee.