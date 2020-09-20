IEP-RIC educates engineers on disaster risk management

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2020 ) :Institution of Engineers Pakistan, Rawalpindi-Islamabad Centre (IEP-RIC) organized an interactive session on Disaster Risk Reduction here on Sunday to educate young engineers about their role and responsibilities for better disaster-risk management.

The session was part of their Continuing Professional Development (CPD) program for the young engineers, encompassed basic definitions, concepts and protocols for graduate engineers.

The moot was organized to promote community's capacity for better management of any kind of risk through indigenous resources.

Brig (r) Engr Fiaz Hussain Shah, Former- Director General National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) was the resource person who highlighted preventive measures that could be taken to reduce or minimize the disaster's hazards.

Engr. Ahmed Shamim, convener of CPD conducted the session and around sixty engineers attended the session. Chairman IEP-RIC, Engr. Hafiz M. Ehsan ul Haq Qazi, Secretary IEP-RIC Gp. Capt. (Retd) Engr. Najamuddin and chairman building committee IEP Prof. Dr. Sharif Bhatti.

The Chairman IEP-RIC announced that the Center would enhance capacity-building activities of the young engineers, by holding short-courses and workshops in collaboration with the local Universities.

He emphasized that the country needed certified experts in the engineering field for nation-building. The young engineers, he added, should focus on improving their skill and expertise in the specific fields.

Brig (r) Engr Fiaz Hussain Shah who enjoys rich experience in various disciplines of disaster-management was of the view that disasters, both natural and geo-physical could be prevented with better strategy and planning.

In this connection, he referred to various studies and experiences of some foreign countries that have successfully prevented the disasters and to overcome the damages.

He called for adopting pro-active approach for disaster-prevention and reducing the impact of the hazards. Damages caused by disasters like floods could be reduced by strong resilience at national and public-level, he added.

Some of the participants while discussing the topic underlined the need of necessary preparedness to give effective response to various kinds of disaster. They said community should be mobilized through awareness campaign to develop capacity-building for facing the disasters' hazards.