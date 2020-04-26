UrduPoint.com
IEP-RIC Holds Lecture Series Online In Wake Of Coronavirus

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 26th April 2020 | 12:30 PM

IEP-RIC holds lecture series online in wake of coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2020 ) :Institution of Engineers, Pakistan, Rawalpindi-Islamabad Centre (IEP-RIC) has decided to hold its regular lecture series online in wake of coronavirus outbreak.

Accordingly, it held its first such event for the benefits of the engineers. It is the part of continuing professional development (CPD)'s activities, being carried out by the Center on regular basis.

According to Secretary IEP-RIC Gp Captain (r) Engr. Najamuddin on Sunday, the topic of first online CPD lecture was Project Procurement Management, conducted by the Vice Chancellor Karkarum International University, Gilgit-Baltistan Dr. Atta Ullah Shah who is also vice chairman of the local chapter of IEP.

He elaborated on the topic of project Procurement Management, with special reference to procurement of Consultants, price Adjustments and Dispute Resolution and Claim under FIDIC.

He also highlighted the procedure of procurement, relating to goods, work and services and emphasized for strictly following the rules, framed by Public Procurement' Regulator Authority and Federation of Consulting Engineers.

Chairman IEP-RIC, Engr. Hafiz M. Ehsan ul Haq Qazi hoped that their members and people in general from the engineering profession will take benefit of the online lectures from their homes, as long as lockdown in wake of coronavirus is continued.

