UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IEP-RIC Marks UNESCO World Engineering Day

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 04:49 PM

IEP-RIC marks UNESCO World Engineering Day

Institution of Engineers, Pakistan, Rawalpindi-Islamabad Centre (IEP-RIC) on Wednesday marked the UNESCO World Engineering Day for sustainable development in various areas, like Renewable Energy technologies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Institution of Engineers, Pakistan, Rawalpindi-Islamabad Centre (IEP-RIC) on Wednesday marked the UNESCO World Engineering Day for sustainable development in various areas, like Renewable Energy technologies.

A special event was arranged on the occasion here at the IEP-RIC 's office to highlight the significance of the Day and apprise the young engineers as how to keep high the prescribed standards of the quality work in the field of engineering.

This was the follow up of the UNESCO 40th General Conference, held in November 2019 that had adopted a resolution to celebrate the Day.

The 4th March 1968 was founding day of World Federation of Engineering Organizations (WFEO) and it had proposed in 2018 to declare 4th March as World Engineering Day.

Those who addressed the event included Chairman IEP-RIC, Engr. Hafiz M. Ehsan-Ul-Haq Qazi and Secretary Gp Captain (r) Engr. Najamuddin, besides the guest speakers Engr. Ahad Nazir, Engr. Frida Javed and Engr Saadat Ali.

In their speeches, they said, the World Engineering Day was a befitting opportunity to celebrate the important contributions of engineering practitioners and engineering to sustainable development and modern life.

The celebration, they added, was also aimed at promoting engineering as a career of choice and to acquaint the young generation as how engineering changes the world for the better of all.

The speakers emphasized that a great deal of engineering solutions was required to achieve the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals, particularly, in developing countries.

They underlined the need promoting awareness about the impacts of climate change, environmental issues, growing cities, the challenges of new technologies and artificial intelligence.

There are many opportunities the World Engineering Day can be used to engage with young people and declare "If you want to change the world for the better, become an engineer."It was noted that engineering professionals are essential for sustainable economic development as they are needed to support the growth and development of essential infrastructures such as roads, railways bridges, dams, waste management, water supply and sanitation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Resolution World United Nations Water Young March November 2018 2019 Event All

Recent Stories

Civilians cannot be court martialled without Const ..

8 minutes ago

Dollar loses Rs 0.07 in interbank

7 minutes ago

Sydney stunned by 10-man Jeonbuk in virus-hit AFC ..

10 minutes ago

208 power pilferers caught in Faisalabad

8 minutes ago

Plan afoot to enhance NIRM capacity to 300 beds: S ..

8 minutes ago

Turkey claims migrant killed by Greek fire on bord ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.