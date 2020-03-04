IEP-RIC marks UNESCO World Engineering Day

Institution of Engineers, Pakistan, Rawalpindi-Islamabad Centre (IEP-RIC) on Wednesday marked the UNESCO World Engineering Day for sustainable development in various areas, like Renewable Energy technologies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Institution of Engineers, Pakistan, Rawalpindi-Islamabad Centre (IEP-RIC) on Wednesday marked the UNESCO World Engineering Day for sustainable development in various areas, like Renewable Energy technologies.

A special event was arranged on the occasion here at the IEP-RIC 's office to highlight the significance of the Day and apprise the young engineers as how to keep high the prescribed standards of the quality work in the field of engineering.

This was the follow up of the UNESCO 40th General Conference, held in November 2019 that had adopted a resolution to celebrate the Day.

The 4th March 1968 was founding day of World Federation of Engineering Organizations (WFEO) and it had proposed in 2018 to declare 4th March as World Engineering Day.

Those who addressed the event included Chairman IEP-RIC, Engr. Hafiz M. Ehsan-Ul-Haq Qazi and Secretary Gp Captain (r) Engr. Najamuddin, besides the guest speakers Engr. Ahad Nazir, Engr. Frida Javed and Engr Saadat Ali.

In their speeches, they said, the World Engineering Day was a befitting opportunity to celebrate the important contributions of engineering practitioners and engineering to sustainable development and modern life.

The celebration, they added, was also aimed at promoting engineering as a career of choice and to acquaint the young generation as how engineering changes the world for the better of all.

The speakers emphasized that a great deal of engineering solutions was required to achieve the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals, particularly, in developing countries.

They underlined the need promoting awareness about the impacts of climate change, environmental issues, growing cities, the challenges of new technologies and artificial intelligence.

There are many opportunities the World Engineering Day can be used to engage with young people and declare "If you want to change the world for the better, become an engineer."It was noted that engineering professionals are essential for sustainable economic development as they are needed to support the growth and development of essential infrastructures such as roads, railways bridges, dams, waste management, water supply and sanitation.