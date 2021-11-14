LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab University (PU) Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad has urged the graduates and teachers of Institute of Education and Research to create high moral values in their students and produce civilized citizens equipped with relevant skills.

He was addressing the 2nd Convocation of Institute of Education and Research (IER) at Faisal Auditorium here on Sunday. Dean Faculty of Education Prof Dr Abid Hussain Chaudhry, IER Director Prof Dr Rifaqat Ali Akbar, convocation's focal person Dr Asim Nazir, faculty members a large number of PhD, M Phil, Master's and BS students participated in the ceremony.

Addressing the convocation, Prof Niaz Ahmad said that it was the prime responsibility of the universities to help resolve the problems being faced by the country and society. He said that since most of the graduating students would be joining the teaching profession, they must focus on becoming a role model and train the new generation according to the needs of the society. He advised the students to keep their knowledge up-to-date and deliver the curriculum in an excellent manner. He urged the graduates to measure up the expectations of their students and work with honesty.

He said that the teachers and students of IER must play their role in resolving the issues being faced by the country in the field of education. He said that PU was playing its role to resolve social issues and bring a good name to the country. He said that PU had improved its international ranking by 16 percent in just 3 years. He said that in 2018, PU's position in Asian ranking was 232nd and in just three years, it has now been declared 145th best university in Asia by the QS.

Dr Rifaqat Ali Akbar said that for the first time since 1960, IER had launched Post-Doctorate research fellowship programme. He said that despite COVID-19, IER had organized international and national conferences. He said that IER faculty had sent proposals to the government for introduction and implementation of single national curriculum and education policy 2021. He urged the students to become a good ambassador of the institute. He congratulated the students and their parents on their achievements.

Later, 21 medals were distributed among the distinguished students while 2 PhD, 504 Masters/BS and 97 M.Phil degrees were awarded to the students.