UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IESCO Accelerates Campaign To Recover Arrears From Defaulters

Faizan Hashmi 9 seconds ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 09:27 PM

IESCO accelerates campaign to recover arrears from defaulters

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO), Rawalpindi Cantonment Division, has accelerated its ongoing campaign to recover arrears from the defaulters

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO), Rawalpindi Cantonment Division, has accelerated its ongoing campaign to recover arrears from the defaulters.

According to details, the authorities concerned under the campaign, have succeeded to recover arrears from a number of defaulters including several government departments.

The campaign launched on the directives of Chief Executive Officer, IESCO, Ch Abdul Razaq under the supervision of XEN Cantt Division Sardar Liaquat Ashraf would continue till June 30 in all sub-divisions including Saddar, Civil Lines, Chaklala, Korang, Sowan and Jhanda.

The SDOs concerned had been directed to take solid steps to recover 100 percent arrears from all the defaulters.

IESCO is pursuing a policy of zero tolerance against the defaulters and electricity thieves. Several government departments have also been issued notices while power supply of some defaulters has also been disconnected. IESCO has also lodged FIRs against several consumers allegedly involved in electricity theft cases.

Related Topics

Electricity Rawalpindi Saddar June All From Government Islamabad Electric Supply Company

Recent Stories

Under PM’s vision, Riverfront Sapphire-Bay proje ..

9 minutes ago

Kohat Police arrest 8 criminals, recovers arms, na ..

7 seconds ago

Schools Second shift from August in KP: Minister

9 seconds ago

US transgender student wins years-long war on scho ..

12 seconds ago

PESCO notifies power suspension for Peshawar, Bune ..

13 seconds ago

'United States respects Pakistani people, culture' ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.