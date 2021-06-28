IESCO accelerates campaign to recover arrears from defaulters

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO), Rawalpindi Cantonment Division, has accelerated its ongoing campaign to recover arrears from the defaulters

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO), Rawalpindi Cantonment Division, has accelerated its ongoing campaign to recover arrears from the defaulters.

According to details, the authorities concerned under the campaign, have succeeded to recover arrears from a number of defaulters including several government departments.

The campaign launched on the directives of Chief Executive Officer, IESCO, Ch Abdul Razaq under the supervision of XEN Cantt Division Sardar Liaquat Ashraf would continue till June 30 in all sub-divisions including Saddar, Civil Lines, Chaklala, Korang, Sowan and Jhanda.

The SDOs concerned had been directed to take solid steps to recover 100 percent arrears from all the defaulters.

IESCO is pursuing a policy of zero tolerance against the defaulters and electricity thieves. Several government departments have also been issued notices while power supply of some defaulters has also been disconnected. IESCO has also lodged FIRs against several consumers allegedly involved in electricity theft cases.