IESCO announces temporary power suspension schedule for AMI installation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has issued feeder wise shut down schedule for installation Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) for various areas of Rawalpindi circle.

According to the IESCO Spokesperson, power supply would remain temporary suspended from 7:00 MA to 10:00 am for the installation of AMI meters as per the schedule: June 1 car Chowk Feeder, June 03 Swan Garden II Feeder, June 4 FECHS Feeder, June 5 CBR-II Feeder, June 6 PWD-1 Feeder, June 7 Media Town 1 Feeder, June 8 Swan Garden.

1 Feeder, June 10 Media Town. II Feeder, June 11 CBR-1 Feeder, June 12 Doctor Town Feeder, June 13 River Garden. II Feeder, June 14 NPF-1 Feeder and June 15 PWD-II Feeder.