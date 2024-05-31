Open Menu

IESCO Announces Temporary Power Suspension Schedule For AMI Installation

Sumaira FH Published May 31, 2024 | 09:08 PM

IESCO announces temporary power suspension schedule for AMI installation

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has issued feeder wise shut down schedule for installation Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) for various areas of Rawalpindi circle

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has issued feeder wise shut down schedule for installation Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) for various areas of Rawalpindi circle.

According to the IESCO Spokesperson, power supply would remain temporary suspended from 7:00 MA to 10:00 am for the installation of AMI meters as per the schedule: June 1 car Chowk Feeder, June 03 Swan Garden II Feeder, June 4 FECHS Feeder, June 5 CBR-II Feeder, June 6 PWD-1 Feeder, June 7 Media Town 1 Feeder, June 8 Swan Garden.

1 Feeder, June 10 Media Town. II Feeder, June 11 CBR-1 Feeder, June 12 Doctor Town Feeder, June 13 River Garden. II Feeder, June 14 NPF-1 Feeder and June 15 PWD-II Feeder.

Related Topics

Doctor Car Rawalpindi Circle June Media From Islamabad Electric Supply Company

Recent Stories

Pakistan, US vow to further strengthen bilateral r ..

Pakistan, US vow to further strengthen bilateral relations

28 minutes ago
 PML-N President Nawaz Sharif meets with Norwegian ..

PML-N President Nawaz Sharif meets with Norwegian Ambassador

33 minutes ago
 International Monetary Fund (IMF) representative c ..

International Monetary Fund (IMF) representative calls on Shaza Fatima

25 minutes ago
 Hot weather to prevail in most areas with chances ..

Hot weather to prevail in most areas with chances of isolated rain:PMD

25 minutes ago
 CM directs concerned quarters to evolve mechanism ..

CM directs concerned quarters to evolve mechanism for proper utilization of soci ..

25 minutes ago
 119 copy cases reported in HSC Part-ll exam

119 copy cases reported in HSC Part-ll exam

38 minutes ago
ATC orders to present PTI founder on June 28

ATC orders to present PTI founder on June 28

38 minutes ago
 Minister asks officials to promote modern farming ..

Minister asks officials to promote modern farming practices

38 minutes ago
 PM calls for joint efforts to build a 'tobacco-fre ..

PM calls for joint efforts to build a 'tobacco-free' Pakistan

46 minutes ago
 Delegation of Buddhist monks called on Governor

Delegation of Buddhist monks called on Governor

46 minutes ago
 Ambassador Baloch visits Brussels Parliament

Ambassador Baloch visits Brussels Parliament

46 minutes ago
 DC Khanewal takes steps to improve government hosp ..

DC Khanewal takes steps to improve government hospitals

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan