Open Menu

IESCO Apprehended 228 Individuals Involved In Electricity Theft

Faizan Hashmi Published September 12, 2023 | 09:22 PM

IESCO apprehended 228 individuals involved in electricity theft

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) during the ongoing campaign against electricity theft had apprehended 228 individuals involved in power theft

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2023 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) during the ongoing campaign against electricity theft had apprehended 228 individuals involved in power theft.

According to a spokesperson, in a determined effort to combat electricity theft in the IESCO region, authorities have launched a comprehensive operation involving the Anti-Corruption and Surveillance teams.

The company has taken action against 197 residential, 20 commercial, 3 agricultural, and 8 industrial connections.

In the wake of this crackdown, penalties totaling over Rs.170 million have been imposed on people involved in power theft.

Furthermore, cases against those implicated in electricity theft have been filed in police stations.

The public has been asked to provide information on both electricity thieves and facilitators.

Citizens can report such incidents to the dedicated focal person at mobile number 03195991304 or through the relevant SDG helpline at 118.

Related Topics

Police Electricity Mobile Company Sudanese Pound Million Islamabad Electric Supply Company

Recent Stories

KP Govt decides crackdown on influential power the ..

KP Govt decides crackdown on influential power theft mafia

5 minutes ago
 Junejo expresses commitment to ensure essential he ..

Junejo expresses commitment to ensure essential health, clean water

5 minutes ago
 IPP fully dedicated to address concerns of public: ..

IPP fully dedicated to address concerns of public: Dr Firdous

5 minutes ago
 SAU starts academic block in Tando Jam city

SAU starts academic block in Tando Jam city

5 minutes ago
 First 5G-wired ocean liner's second sea trail comp ..

First 5G-wired ocean liner's second sea trail completed in Shanghai

12 minutes ago
 Defence and Martyrs' Day observed in Pakistan Emba ..

Defence and Martyrs' Day observed in Pakistan Embassy, Beijing

12 minutes ago
Jamal Shah for further strengthening cultural, lit ..

Jamal Shah for further strengthening cultural, literary ties with Sri Lanka

12 minutes ago
 The Supreme Court (SC) dismisses plea for Aamer Li ..

The Supreme Court (SC) dismisses plea for Aamer Liaqat's postmortem

12 minutes ago
 CJ PHC visits Central Jail, issues release orders ..

CJ PHC visits Central Jail, issues release orders for 115 prisoners

16 minutes ago
 BAJK remittances surge to Rs 4.6 bln

BAJK remittances surge to Rs 4.6 bln

5 minutes ago
 SC declares land acquisition for Dadocha Dam as le ..

SC declares land acquisition for Dadocha Dam as legal

16 minutes ago
 Induction of quality faculty in AJK-run medical co ..

Induction of quality faculty in AJK-run medical colleges ordered

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan