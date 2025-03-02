IESCO assures uninterrupted power supply during Ramazan

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Sunday confirmed the uninterrupted electricity supply across its region during Ramazan.

With demand at 1,206 megawatts (MW), officials report sufficient power allocation from the national grid and round-the-clock monitoring to address outages, said the IESCO spokesman here.

He stated that the company is fully prepared to meet Ramazan’s energy needs. Over 126 complaint centers are operational, with staff on high alert to resolve issues immediately. A central control room is tracking real-time supply, demand, and distribution to prevent disruptions.

Consumers can report outages at local complaint offices or via helpline 118. The spokesman urged residents to contact these channels for swift resolution, emphasizing that teams are prioritizing critical areas during Sehri and Iftar.

IESCO’s proactive measures aim to ensure consistent power supply during Ramazan. With real-time monitoring and expanded complaint services, the company seeks to minimize disruptions for consumers. “Our teams are committed to resolving issues swiftly,” the spokesman added.