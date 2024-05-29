IESCO Cancels All Approved Shut Down Till June 5
Umer Jamshaid Published May 29, 2024 | 11:45 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Due to ongoing heatwave, the Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) management has decided to cancel all approved shut down till 5th June.
Chief Executive IESCO Dr. Muhammad Amjad Khan stated that currently IESCO is getting electricity quota from national grid as per running electricity demand therefore no-load management is being carried out in entire IESCO region.
He said that due to ongoing development works i.e road widening, construction of new roads and bridges etc on the request of district administration's or to clear faults on 11KV lines, transformer by IESCO an emergent shutdowns are being given for short duration which may not be considered as load shedding/load management.
For timely intimation to general public IESCO informs customer regarding shutdown with reference to development works/faults clearance through print, electronic and social media.
Customer can also get updated information on IESCO Twitter page @IESCO_Official and facebook page IESCO information.
The Chief Executive Officer IESCO also requested valuable consumers to avoid use of air conditioners, irons, and water motors during peak hours from 7 PM to 11 PM (June to August) to save of electricity and to reduce their monthly electricity bill.
Relevant SDO complaints office, Helpline number 118, and CCMC numbers 051-9252933-34 are available round the clock for complaints registration.
