Open Menu

IESCO Cancels All Approved Shut Down Till June 5

Umer Jamshaid Published May 29, 2024 | 11:45 PM

IESCO cancels all approved shut down till June 5

Due to ongoing heatwave, the Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) management has decided to cancel all approved shut down till 5th June

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Due to ongoing heatwave, the Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) management has decided to cancel all approved shut down till 5th June.

Chief Executive IESCO Dr. Muhammad Amjad Khan stated that currently IESCO is getting electricity quota from national grid as per running electricity demand therefore no-load management is being carried out in entire IESCO region.

He said that due to ongoing development works i.e road widening, construction of new roads and bridges etc on the request of district administration's or to clear faults on 11KV lines, transformer by IESCO an emergent shutdowns are being given for short duration which may not be considered as load shedding/load management.

For timely intimation to general public IESCO informs customer regarding shutdown with reference to development works/faults clearance through print, electronic and social media.

Customer can also get updated information on IESCO Twitter page @IESCO_Official and facebook page IESCO information.

The Chief Executive Officer IESCO also requested valuable consumers to avoid use of air conditioners, irons, and water motors during peak hours from 7 PM to 11 PM (June to August) to save of electricity and to reduce their monthly electricity bill.

Relevant SDO complaints office, Helpline number 118, and CCMC numbers 051-9252933-34 are available round the clock for complaints registration.

Related Topics

Electricity Water Social Media Facebook Twitter Road May June August All From Islamabad Electric Supply Company

Recent Stories

Team Europe launches new programmes to strengthen ..

Team Europe launches new programmes to strengthen skills, energy in GB

12 minutes ago
 New volcanic eruption on Iceland's Reykjanes penin ..

New volcanic eruption on Iceland's Reykjanes peninsula: weather office

12 minutes ago
 Bayern appoint Kompany to end long search for new ..

Bayern appoint Kompany to end long search for new coach

12 minutes ago
 Dr Jah approaches President against closure of AJ& ..

Dr Jah approaches President against closure of AJ&K Ombudsman institution

22 minutes ago
 DPM Dar underscores significance of collective eff ..

DPM Dar underscores significance of collective efforts in preserving shared anci ..

11 minutes ago
 Fire erupted in Kotli forest, burnt trees, animals

Fire erupted in Kotli forest, burnt trees, animals

11 minutes ago
Health ministers reach Kabirwala, review treatment ..

Health ministers reach Kabirwala, review treatment of measles affected children

11 minutes ago
 Stocks fall, dollar gains as rate cut outlook dims

Stocks fall, dollar gains as rate cut outlook dims

44 minutes ago
 Unidentified miscreants threw home-made bombs outs ..

Unidentified miscreants threw home-made bombs outside ASP City Office

11 minutes ago
 Gaza doctors struggling in face of ‘overwhelming ..

Gaza doctors struggling in face of ‘overwhelming disaster’ as vital medical ..

23 minutes ago
 Brazil recalls ambassador to Israel: diplomatic so ..

Brazil recalls ambassador to Israel: diplomatic source

23 minutes ago
 NKorea confirms trash sent to South, mocks Seoul f ..

NKorea confirms trash sent to South, mocks Seoul for 'fuss'

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan