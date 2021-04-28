IESCO catches 1757 suspicious connections in April

Detection teams of Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Company) have caught 1757 suspicious electricity connections in its five circles during April

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :Detection teams of Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Company) have caught 1757 suspicious electricity connections in its five circles during April.

Chief Executive Officer IESCO Ch. Abdul Razaq said that besides ensuring continuity of power supply during the Holy month of Ramazan, prompt action against power theft was being taken.

Sharing the details, some 1705 meters found slow, two with hole in body and two meters were tempered while 48 were getting direct supply. On account of slow meters and power theft 1.

48 million units were charged to them besides imposing Rs 28.68 million, he said.

He also application have also been submitted in local police stations for further legal action. The IESCO Chief appreciated the field formations efforts and said that the anti power pilferage campaign would continue till complete elimination of power theft.

The IESCO Chief requested valuable customers to be a part of this National campaign and call at complaint and monitoring cell No. 051-92952933-6 or help line 118 if they found anyone stealing electricity.