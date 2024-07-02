Open Menu

IESCO Catches 263 Power Pilferers In June

Muhammad Irfan Published July 02, 2024 | 10:04 PM

IESCO catches 263 power pilferers in June

Surveillance and inspection teams of Islamabad Electric Supply Company have caught 263 power pilferers in various circles of the company during June

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Surveillance and inspection teams of Islamabad Electric Supply Company have caught 263 power pilferers in various circles of the company during June.

Sharing details, the IESCO Chief Dr Muhammad Amjad said that a total of 386,733 meters were checked during the said period.

Direct power supply was being taken from 248 meters, while 14 meters were found tampered during the inspection, he said.

On account of using direct power supply and tempered meters fine of Rs. 20.6 million was charged to relevant customers. Some 148 FIRs were also registered against the power thieves while police arrested 57 individuals.

IESCO Chief Dr. Muhammad Amjad Khan said that power thieves were causing irreparable damage to Pakistan's economy and would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

He further stated that they were determined to make the IESCO region free from electricity theft.

The IESCO Chief requested the customers to support IESCO in this national campaign and report power thieves to the helpline number 118 or the Complaint and Monitoring Cell at 051-9252933-34 for timely action.

Related Topics

Pakistan Police Electricity Company Fine June From Million Islamabad Electric Supply Company

Recent Stories

Six spokespersons for Sindh Govt appointed

Six spokespersons for Sindh Govt appointed

1 minute ago
 Wafaqi Mohtsib to visit Policlinic

Wafaqi Mohtsib to visit Policlinic

1 minute ago
 OICC invests Rs 13 billion for uplift of in local ..

OICC invests Rs 13 billion for uplift of in local communities

1 minute ago
 Preparations start to beef up security across AJK ..

Preparations start to beef up security across AJK for Muharram

1 minute ago
 ADC urges Ulema for collective responsibilities in ..

ADC urges Ulema for collective responsibilities in Muharram ul Haram

1 minute ago
 NDMA warns of medium to high flood in Rivers Chena ..

NDMA warns of medium to high flood in Rivers Chenab, Kabul

1 minute ago
Minister visits Trauma Center, inquire student's h ..

Minister visits Trauma Center, inquire student's health

1 minute ago
 Committee forms to inquire students falling case f ..

Committee forms to inquire students falling case from bus in Quetta

12 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan pushe ..

Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan pushes DGTO to boost trade advocacy ..

12 minutes ago
 District and Sessions Judge (DSJ), Inayatullah Bhu ..

District and Sessions Judge (DSJ), Inayatullah Bhutto visits central jail

12 minutes ago
 PM, President Emomali vow to further strengthen Pa ..

PM, President Emomali vow to further strengthen Pakistan-Tajikistan ties

18 minutes ago
 Minister reviews progress on approved initiatives ..

Minister reviews progress on approved initiatives of CM for Agriculture dept

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan