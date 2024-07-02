IESCO catches 263 power pilferers in June

Surveillance and inspection teams of Islamabad Electric Supply Company have caught 263 power pilferers in various circles of the company during June

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Surveillance and inspection teams of Islamabad Electric Supply Company have caught 263 power pilferers in various circles of the company during June.

Sharing details, the IESCO Chief Dr Muhammad Amjad said that a total of 386,733 meters were checked during the said period.

Direct power supply was being taken from 248 meters, while 14 meters were found tampered during the inspection, he said.

On account of using direct power supply and tempered meters fine of Rs. 20.6 million was charged to relevant customers. Some 148 FIRs were also registered against the power thieves while police arrested 57 individuals.

IESCO Chief Dr. Muhammad Amjad Khan said that power thieves were causing irreparable damage to Pakistan's economy and would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

He further stated that they were determined to make the IESCO region free from electricity theft.

The IESCO Chief requested the customers to support IESCO in this national campaign and report power thieves to the helpline number 118 or the Complaint and Monitoring Cell at 051-9252933-34 for timely action.