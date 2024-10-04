Open Menu

IESCO Catches 288 Power Pilferers In September

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 04, 2024 | 12:20 PM

IESCO catches 288 power pilferers in September

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) Detection teams of Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) caught a total of 288 individuals using direct electricity supply while 28 meters were found tampered in various circles of the company during September.

Sharing details, IESCO CEO Muhammad Naeem Jan said that IESCO's detection teams checked over 93,000 meters across the region.

The detection teams also imposed fines of over Rs 25.83 million on them while police arrested 33 electricity thieves, he added.

The CEO said that on the directives of the government and the Ministry of Power Division, the company had launched a comprehensive drive against power pilferers and a recovery drive in September 2023.

Since the start of the anti-electricity theft campaign in September 2023, Rs 715.2 million fine have been imposed on 14,804 electricity thieves in IESCO region while 2,020 thieves have been arrested by police, he said.

Naeem Jan said that actions against electricity thieves and their facilitators across Islamabad, Rawalpindi City, Rawalpindi Cantt, Jhelum, Attock, and Chakwal circles were being carried out without any discrimination.

The CEO also requested the consumers to support IESCO in the anti-electricity theft campaign and report any electricity theft to SDO offices or IESCO helpline number 118 so timely action could be taken.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Electricity Company Fine Rawalpindi Chakwal Jhelum Attock September Government Million Islamabad Electric Supply Company

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 October 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 October 2024

4 hours ago
 Nigeria boat accident kills 36, over 100 more fear ..

Nigeria boat accident kills 36, over 100 more feared dead: emergency agency

13 hours ago
 World Culture Festival Karachi in full swing

World Culture Festival Karachi in full swing

13 hours ago
 Pakistan down Sri Lanka at Women's T20 World Cup

Pakistan down Sri Lanka at Women's T20 World Cup

13 hours ago
 Bangladesh, Pakistan win Women's T20 World Cup ope ..

Bangladesh, Pakistan win Women's T20 World Cup openers

13 hours ago
PHDEC hosts seminar on Cherry exports to China

PHDEC hosts seminar on Cherry exports to China

13 hours ago
 Relief in Brazil, Asia over delay to EU deforestat ..

Relief in Brazil, Asia over delay to EU deforestation rules

13 hours ago
 KU, Unikarians organize special ceremony to apprec ..

KU, Unikarians organize special ceremony to appreciate teachers’ role in socie ..

13 hours ago
 "Education Opportunities: GB students to get benef ..

"Education Opportunities: GB students to get benefit from Sukkur IBA University ..

13 hours ago
 More than 20 dead after boat sinks on DR Congo lak ..

More than 20 dead after boat sinks on DR Congo lake

13 hours ago
 Cricket: Pakistan v Sri Lanka Women's T20 World Cu ..

Cricket: Pakistan v Sri Lanka Women's T20 World Cup scores

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan