IESCO Catches 288 Power Pilferers In September
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 04, 2024 | 12:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) Detection teams of Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) caught a total of 288 individuals using direct electricity supply while 28 meters were found tampered in various circles of the company during September.
Sharing details, IESCO CEO Muhammad Naeem Jan said that IESCO's detection teams checked over 93,000 meters across the region.
The detection teams also imposed fines of over Rs 25.83 million on them while police arrested 33 electricity thieves, he added.
The CEO said that on the directives of the government and the Ministry of Power Division, the company had launched a comprehensive drive against power pilferers and a recovery drive in September 2023.
Since the start of the anti-electricity theft campaign in September 2023, Rs 715.2 million fine have been imposed on 14,804 electricity thieves in IESCO region while 2,020 thieves have been arrested by police, he said.
Naeem Jan said that actions against electricity thieves and their facilitators across Islamabad, Rawalpindi City, Rawalpindi Cantt, Jhelum, Attock, and Chakwal circles were being carried out without any discrimination.
The CEO also requested the consumers to support IESCO in the anti-electricity theft campaign and report any electricity theft to SDO offices or IESCO helpline number 118 so timely action could be taken.
