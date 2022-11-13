UrduPoint.com

IESCO Catches 3,093 Power Pilferers In Oct

Published November 13, 2022

IESCO catches 3,093 power pilferers in Oct

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2022 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has identified 3,093 power pilferage cases in various circles of the company during October and imposed Rs 33.3 million fine for power theft.

IESCO Chief Dr Muhammad Amajd Khan told that during site checking, some 3012 meters were found slow while 39 consumers were getting direct power supply.

He said that the power thieves were not only fined but also applications have also been submitted in respective police stations for further legal proceeding.

He said electricity theft definitely was an immoral act and a national crime and its completed elimination was top priority of IESCO management.

He said to curb the power pilferage menace, a very comprehensive and indiscriminate Anti Power Theft campaign in all operations circles was on full swing.

The IESCO Chief requested valuable consumers to be the part of this campaign and report about power theft and its facilitators to relevant SDO, XEN or on Chief Executive Complaint and Monitoring Cell, Islamabad telephone numbers 051- 9252933, 051-9252934 so that timely action could be taken against such elements./395

