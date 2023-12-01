Open Menu

IESCO Catches 3,121 Power Thieves In Nov

Sumaira FH Published December 01, 2023 | 01:00 PM

IESCO catches 3,121 power thieves in Nov

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) caught 3,121 power pilferers in various circles of the company in November during the ongoing anti-power theft and recovery drive.

Sharing the details, IESCO Chief Dr Muhammad Amjad told that detection teams checked over 151,000 meters during November.

Out of total checked meters, 2,939 were found slow and 14 tampered while 14 consumers were getting direct illegal power supply, he said.

He said fine of Rs 120.90 million has also been imposed on the power thieves besides registering FIRs against 149 consumers. The Police has also arrested 70 power pilferers, he said.

The IESCO Chief said that some 5,962 power pilferers have been arrested since September 7 besides imposing over Rs 300.42 million fine on them.

He requested the consumer to report power theft on toll free number 118 or concerned SDO office.

Related Topics

Police Company Fine September November Million Islamabad Electric Supply Company

Recent Stories

Interim govt remains petrol price unchanged until ..

Interim govt remains petrol price unchanged until Dec 15

2 hours ago
 Caretaker PM arrives at Dubai Expo City to partici ..

Caretaker PM arrives at Dubai Expo City to participate in COP28 conference

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 December 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2023

5 hours ago
 Around 40,000 volunteers of Awaz-II program workin ..

Around 40,000 volunteers of Awaz-II program working with local communities to ad ..

15 hours ago
 The 16th International Urdu Conference featuring a ..

The 16th International Urdu Conference featuring a bunch of literary events kick ..

15 hours ago
Dominica, Blue Carbon unite for sustainable climat ..

Dominica, Blue Carbon unite for sustainable climate solutions

15 hours ago
 Falling inflation fuels rise in stocks

Falling inflation fuels rise in stocks

15 hours ago
 Governor Balochistan takes notice of increasing cr ..

Governor Balochistan takes notice of increasing crime in Pishin

15 hours ago
 PPP leadership ensures right to vote to people of ..

PPP leadership ensures right to vote to people of Balochistan through democratic ..

15 hours ago
 Former PML-N lawmakers firmly express party's conf ..

Former PML-N lawmakers firmly express party's confidence in upcoming elections

16 hours ago
 11 policemen lose job for involvement in organized ..

11 policemen lose job for involvement in organized crimes

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan