IESCO Catches 318 Power Pilferers In November

Muhammad Irfan Published December 02, 2024 | 10:44 PM

IESCO's Operations, M&T and surveillance teams checked 95,849 meters of different tariffs during November, out of which 318 meters were being used for electricity theft in various ways

Sharing details, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) IESCO Muhammad Naeem Jan said that over Rs 26.59 million fine was also imposed on the power pilferers. Some 166 FIRs were also registered against the power pilferers while 31 of them were arrested by the police, he said.

He said IESCO teams were fully mobilized to eliminate power theft from the IESCO region and indiscriminate and vigorous operations have been ongoing since September 2023.

He said the IESCO has zero-tolerance policy against power thieves because electricity theft is a major obstacle to the development and stable economy of Pakistan.

He urged the consumers to report power theft in their respective areas on IESCO helpline number 118 or CCMC numbers 051-9252933-34.

