IESCO Catches 318 Power Pilferers In November
Muhammad Irfan Published December 02, 2024 | 10:44 PM
IESCO's Operations, M&T and surveillance teams checked 95,849 meters of different tariffs during November, out of which 318 meters were being used for electricity theft in various ways
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) IESCO's Operations, M&T and surveillance teams checked 95,849 meters of different tariffs during November, out of which 318 meters were being used for electricity theft in various ways.
Sharing details, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) IESCO Muhammad Naeem Jan said that over Rs 26.59 million fine was also imposed on the power pilferers. Some 166 FIRs were also registered against the power pilferers while 31 of them were arrested by the police, he said.
He said IESCO teams were fully mobilized to eliminate power theft from the IESCO region and indiscriminate and vigorous operations have been ongoing since September 2023.
He said the IESCO has zero-tolerance policy against power thieves because electricity theft is a major obstacle to the development and stable economy of Pakistan.
He urged the consumers to report power theft in their respective areas on IESCO helpline number 118 or CCMC numbers 051-9252933-34.
Recent Stories
3 billion people globally impacted by land degradation: Desertification conferen ..
Police arrests 3 bandits, foil attempt of dacoity in Mirpur
District admin's efforts paid off as Islamabad reports only one dengue case
Advisor urges Gandapur to use official resources to improve KP governance
Farooq lambaste Indian govt for continual rising anti-Muslim approach
Karachi admin seals 4 factories producing soap from animal offal
Tens of thousands strike at Volkswagen's Germany plants
Victims win reparations over abduction by colonial-era Belgium
Syedaal expresses condolences on demise of Makhdoom Syed Ali
Ali Palh resigns as General Secretary PTI Sindh
Zelensky presses Scholz for 'fundamental' support against Russia
Government committed to empower individuals with disabilities: Prime Minister Mu ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
District admin's efforts paid off as Islamabad reports only one dengue case12 minutes ago
-
Advisor urges Gandapur to use official resources to improve KP governance12 minutes ago
-
Karachi admin seals 4 factories producing soap from animal offal12 minutes ago
-
Syedaal expresses condolences on demise of Makhdoom Syed Ali2 minutes ago
-
Ali Palh resigns as General Secretary PTI Sindh2 minutes ago
-
Government committed to empower individuals with disabilities: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Shari ..2 minutes ago
-
Collective responsibility of all to ensure equal opportunities, rights for Persons with Disabilities ..2 minutes ago
-
KP cabinet approves action plan for resolution of Kurram Issue22 minutes ago
-
Meeting reviews wheat cultivation : Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani36 seconds ago
-
Rescue team departs for CERT competition in Lahore16 seconds ago
-
FIA cybercrime wing Balochistan launched crackdown against anti-state propaganda17 seconds ago
-
Balochistan Assembly's PAC directed finance department to get details of accounts with signatory of ..22 minutes ago