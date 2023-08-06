IESCO catches 3,554 power pilferage cases in July

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2023 ) :Surveillance and M& T teams of Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has caught 3,554 cases of power pilferage across the company's circles during July.

The IESCO spokesperson told that out of total 3,507 meters were found slow, two with holes while 44 were being supplied direct electricity.

Over Rs 56.11 million fine was imposed on the power pilferers by charging 1.76 million units to them, he said.

He said requests for legal action have also been given in the concerned police stations.

Chief Executive IESCO Dr. Muhammad Amjad Khan said that the elimination of electricity theft is a joint responsibility of both the organization and the people.

He requested the consumers to immediately report it to the concerned SDO, Helpline No. 118 or Complaint and Monitoring Cell IESCO Islamabad No. 051-9252933-34 if they notice anyone stealing electricity. The name of the reporting user will be kept confidential.