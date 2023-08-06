Open Menu

IESCO Catches 3,554 Power Pilferage Cases In July

Muhammad Irfan Published August 06, 2023 | 08:00 PM

IESCO catches 3,554 power pilferage cases in July

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2023 ) :Surveillance and M& T teams of Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has caught 3,554 cases of power pilferage across the company's circles during July.

The IESCO spokesperson told that out of total 3,507 meters were found slow, two with holes while 44 were being supplied direct electricity.

Over Rs 56.11 million fine was imposed on the power pilferers by charging 1.76 million units to them, he said.

He said requests for legal action have also been given in the concerned police stations.

Chief Executive IESCO Dr. Muhammad Amjad Khan said that the elimination of electricity theft is a joint responsibility of both the organization and the people.

He requested the consumers to immediately report it to the concerned SDO, Helpline No. 118 or Complaint and Monitoring Cell IESCO Islamabad No. 051-9252933-34 if they notice anyone stealing electricity. The name of the reporting user will be kept confidential.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Electricity Company Fine July Million Islamabad Electric Supply Company

Recent Stories

Dubai Municipality responds to over 100 emergency ..

Dubai Municipality responds to over 100 emergency reports due to rainstorm

7 minutes ago
 Strengthening academic partnerships to achieve sus ..

Strengthening academic partnerships to achieve sustainable development, says Abd ..

52 minutes ago
 AAIM NationCare Tech Conference empowers youth wit ..

AAIM NationCare Tech Conference empowers youth with digital marketing awareness

2 hours ago
 Electricity accounts in Dubai reach 1,144,741 acco ..

Electricity accounts in Dubai reach 1,144,741 accounts by end of H1, 2023, 5.5% ..

3 hours ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed announces Ministry of Finance ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed announces Ministry of Finance Strategic Plan 2023-2026

4 hours ago
 Dubai Customs builds workforce capabilities throug ..

Dubai Customs builds workforce capabilities through 1285 training courses in 6 m ..

4 hours ago
Al Harbi becomes first Emirati consultant in WAHO ..

Al Harbi becomes first Emirati consultant in WAHO Executive Committee

5 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Bolivian President on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate Bolivian President on Independence Day

5 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Jamaican Governor-General ..

UAE leaders congratulate Jamaican Governor-General on Independence Day

6 hours ago
 Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and TRE ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and TRENDS Research Center sign MoU

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 August 2023

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 August 2023

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan