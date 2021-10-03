UrduPoint.com

IESCO Catches 4065 Suspicious Electricity Connection In September

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 03rd October 2021 | 08:00 PM

IESCO catches 4065 suspicious electricity connection in September

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has caught 4065 suspicious electricity connections during September in all five circles of the company.

Sharing the details, Chief Executive Officer IESCO Dr. Muhammad Amjad Khan said 4006 meters found slow while direct power supply was taken from 56 meters. Some were stealing electricity through other sources, he said.

He said on account of slow meters and power theft, the consumers were charged 1.93 million units besides imposing fine of Rs 36.

33 million.

The IESCO Chief appreciated the field formations efforts and said that power pilferage campaign would continue till complete elimination of power theft.

He requested valuable customers to be a part of this National campaign and call on complaint and monitoring cell No. 051-9252933-6 or help line number 118 if they found anyone stealing electricity or providing assistance.

He directed field formations that all actions must be justify and without and discrimination.

