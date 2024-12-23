Open Menu

IESCO Catches 4,245 Power Pilferers Since September 2023: Muhammad Naeem Jan

Faizan Hashmi Published December 23, 2024 | 06:26 PM

IESCO catches 4,245 power pilferers since September 2023: Muhammad Naeem Jan

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has caught 4,245 power pilferers from its various circles of the company since launching of anti- power theft drive in September 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has caught 4,245 power pilferers from its various circles of the company since launching of anti- power theft drive in September 2023.

Sharing details, IESCO Chief Muhammad Naeem told that the detection teams have checked 2.653 million of different tariff so far during the ongoing anti-power theft campaign in all six circles off the company. Out of total apprehended power pilferers, 3811 were using direct power supply while 434 meters were found tempered during the checking.

The CEO said that a fine of Rs 362.92 million has been charged to the power pilferers. Some 3,296 FIRs have also been registered against the power pilferers and 2,292 culprits have also been arrested by the police, he added.

He said that anti-Power theft campaign would continue with full dedication till the complete eradication of power theft menace from the IESCO region.

He also requested valuable IESCO customer to report power theft to relevant SDO Office, Help Line number 118 or CCMC number 051-9252933-34.

Related Topics

Police Company Fine September All From Million Islamabad Electric Supply Company

Recent Stories

PITB Holds Christmas Cake Cutting Ceremony at ASTP

PITB Holds Christmas Cake Cutting Ceremony at ASTP

4 minutes ago
 Atalanta fight back to take top spot in Serie A, R ..

Atalanta fight back to take top spot in Serie A, Roma hit five

4 minutes ago
 IESCO catches 4,245 power pilferers since Septembe ..

IESCO catches 4,245 power pilferers since September 2023: Muhammad Naeem Jan

4 minutes ago
 Light rain in Lahore affects LESCO transmission sy ..

Light rain in Lahore affects LESCO transmission system

4 minutes ago
 Earthquake jolts KP and AJK

Earthquake jolts KP and AJK

4 minutes ago
 Mohsin Naqvi condoles with Raza Hayat Hiraj

Mohsin Naqvi condoles with Raza Hayat Hiraj

4 minutes ago
Elimination of crimes against women, children fore ..

Elimination of crimes against women, children foremost priority: CCPO

4 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif congratu ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif congratulates cricket team

4 minutes ago
 Malika-e-Tarannum Noor Jehan remembered

Malika-e-Tarannum Noor Jehan remembered

4 minutes ago
 Christmas celebrations held at PJA

Christmas celebrations held at PJA

4 minutes ago
 Netherlands, UNFPA celebrate transformative journe ..

Netherlands, UNFPA celebrate transformative journey of women and youth-led organ ..

10 minutes ago
 CM launch largest-ever phase-II scholarship progra ..

CM launch largest-ever phase-II scholarship program worth Rs4bn

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan