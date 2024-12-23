IESCO catches 4,245 power pilferers since September 2023: Muhammad Naeem Jan

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has caught 4,245 power pilferers from its various circles of the company since launching of anti- power theft drive in September 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has caught 4,245 power pilferers from its various circles of the company since launching of anti- power theft drive in September 2023.

Sharing details, IESCO Chief Muhammad Naeem told that the detection teams have checked 2.653 million of different tariff so far during the ongoing anti-power theft campaign in all six circles off the company. Out of total apprehended power pilferers, 3811 were using direct power supply while 434 meters were found tempered during the checking.

The CEO said that a fine of Rs 362.92 million has been charged to the power pilferers. Some 3,296 FIRs have also been registered against the power pilferers and 2,292 culprits have also been arrested by the police, he added.

He said that anti-Power theft campaign would continue with full dedication till the complete eradication of power theft menace from the IESCO region.

He also requested valuable IESCO customer to report power theft to relevant SDO Office, Help Line number 118 or CCMC number 051-9252933-34.