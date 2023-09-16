Open Menu

IESCO Catches 488 Meters For Stealing Electricity

September 16, 2023

The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Saturday caught 488 meters and imposed a fine of over Rs 30.02 million for stealing electricity in various areas of the company.

The IESCO spokesperson told that out of total, 332 meters were found slow and seven were tempered, while direct power supply was getting from 149 meters.

FIRs have been registered against the power pilferers in their respective police stations, and some of them have been arrested. Local police fully cooperated with the company during the entire operation.

IESCO Chief Dr. Muhammad Amjad expressed confidence in the success of this government-led campaign with the full dedication of officers and staff.

