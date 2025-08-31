IESCO CEO conducts surprise visits to customer facilitation centers & complaint offices

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO), Engineer Ch. Khalid Mahmood, accompanied by senior management, conducted surprise visits to various Customer Facilitation Centers and Complaint Offices across the IESCO region.

During these visits, he met directly with consumers, reviewed their concerns, and monitored the quality of services being delivered by IESCO field formations, said a press release issued on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, the CEO reaffirmed that there will be no compromise on providing timely and quality services to our valued consumers. Our top priority is to win their trust by ensuring transparency, efficiency, and consumer-friendly facilities

He further acknowledged the vision and support of IESCO’s Chairman, Dr. Tahir Masood, and other board of Directors, noting their positive and consumer-centric approach. He said their guidance has been instrumental in steering IESCO toward innovation and improved service delivery.

Highlighting the role of technology, the CEO added: “In line with the vision of the Government of Pakistan and the Ministry of Energy (Power Division), IESCO has adopted modern technological solutions across its operations. These initiatives have enabled consumers to access online services from their homes, enhanced transparency, and further strengthened public confidence in IESCO’s performance.”

Concluding his remarks, Engineer Khalid Mehmood issued a strong directive to all officers and staff, stressing zero tolerance for negligence or carelessness. He instructed strict compliance with accurate meter readings, timely billing, uninterrupted electricity supply, prompt clearance of faults and trippings, and immediate resolution of consumer complaints at offices.

“These steps,” he said, “are essential not only for improving IESCO’s operational efficiency but also for maintaining and strengthening the trust of our consumers