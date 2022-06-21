IESCO CEO for adopting precautionary measures in rainy spell

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :The Islamabad Electric Supply Company has (IESCO) asked the general public to adopt precautionary measures owing to rainy spell as a little carelessness or negligence can lead to a fatal accident.

Chief Executive Officer Dr Muhammad Amjad Khan said that rainy spell was going in entire IESCO region due to which risk of electric shock increased.

He advised the general public to follow precautionary measures for the sake of saving life and important belongs.

He said IESCO staff would always present in the grievance offices to rectify the power supply interruptions or faults besides striving for immediate redressal of consumer complaints at earliest.

However, the IESCO Chief requested the consumers to keep proper distance from electrical installations including power, poles, lines and transformers etc.

Do not touch naked wire and get repair defective wiring, use three pin plug along with proper earthing while using iron, washing machine, refrigerator etc, put wooden piece, flapper or dari under your feet and also use rubber sole shoes, he further said.

He said use rope while drying clothes instead of electrical wires and never used water pipe for it. Instruct children's to avoid going near electricity installations while playing.

Do not keep hold the rope of cattle with poles or stay wire and remain at least hundred feet away from high tension wires.

Dr Amjad further advised that electrocuted person must be separated from wire with piece of wooden or dry cloth. Do not allow any person or animal to go near the broken electricity wires till the arrival of concerned staff. The Chief Executive Officer directed the staff to remain alert at complaint offices and to make sure the timely redressal of consumer complaints.

The CEO said that the General Public should observe precautionary measures during rain. In case of any emergency, the consumers should contact the concerned area's Complaint Office, SDO's or XEN's given on the bills, Helpline 118 or Chief Executive Complaints and Monitoring Cell number 051-9252933 for timely action.

