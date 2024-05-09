IESCO CEO Reiterates Zero Tolerance Against Power Pilferers, Their Facilitators
Faizan Hashmi Published May 09, 2024 | 10:19 PM
Chief Executive Officer Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Dr. Muhammad Amjad Khan while reiterating zero tolerance policy against power pilferers on Thursday said that ongoing crackdown against power thieves, their facilitators and defaulters would be continued till complete elimination of the menace
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Chief Executive Officer Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Dr. Muhammad Amjad Khan while reiterating zero tolerance policy against power pilferers on Thursday said that ongoing crackdown against power thieves, their facilitators and defaulters would be continued till complete elimination of the menace.
He said as a public utility company, provision of quality/timely services to customers, timely resolution of complaints and friendly professional relationship with customers is the most important duty of all IESCO officers and staff, said a statement issued here.
He said that during summer season, power outages and other complaints increase, all field formations should deal the customers with positive attitude. Balancing of distribution transformers, timely proposal of 11KV feeders etc. should be ensured to reduce the line losses, he said.
Customer Care Centers should be made more efficient and competent and responsible officers should be appointed in these offices who would solve the problems of the customers in the best manner and lead to further strengthening of the relationship between the organization and the customers, he added.
Recent Stories
Punjab CM Maryam visits Jinnah House in connection with May 9
NA speaker strongly condemns killing of 7 innocent workers in Gwadar
Govt cracks down on crop residue burning
Lawyers observe strike
Pakistan takes on Ireland in inaugural T20I series on Friday
ICCI organize ceremony to express solidarity with Armed Forces of Pakistan
Religious affairs ministry awards top talent in Hifz-o-Qirat competition
Commissioner for stern action over dengue larvae
2 outlaws arrests in separate alleged encounters
Khana Badosh café to host session on ‘pages of autobiography’ on May 12
Collaborating with Sindh Government, KMC extends operations to 50 towns": Mayor ..
Minister stress introduction of market oriented education for youth
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab CM Maryam visits Jinnah House in connection with May 96 minutes ago
-
NA speaker strongly condemns killing of 7 innocent workers in Gwadar6 minutes ago
-
Govt cracks down on crop residue burning6 minutes ago
-
Lawyers observe strike10 minutes ago
-
Religious affairs ministry awards top talent in Hifz-o-Qirat competition18 minutes ago
-
Commissioner for stern action over dengue larvae4 minutes ago
-
2 outlaws arrests in separate alleged encounters4 minutes ago
-
Khana Badosh café to host session on ‘pages of autobiography’ on May 124 minutes ago
-
Collaborating with Sindh Government, KMC extends operations to 50 towns": Mayor Karachi18 minutes ago
-
Minister stress introduction of market oriented education for youth4 minutes ago
-
SPSC announces result of various post in Mines and Minerals, Livestock and Fisheries Department4 minutes ago
-
No patriot can assault memorials of martyrs: Asma Arbab4 minutes ago