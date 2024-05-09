IESCO CEO reiterates zero tolerance against power pilferers, their facilitators

Chief Executive Officer Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Dr. Muhammad Amjad Khan while reiterating zero tolerance policy against power pilferers on Thursday said that ongoing crackdown against power thieves, their facilitators and defaulters would be continued till complete elimination of the menace

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Chief Executive Officer Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Dr. Muhammad Amjad Khan while reiterating zero tolerance policy against power pilferers on Thursday said that ongoing crackdown against power thieves, their facilitators and defaulters would be continued till complete elimination of the menace.

He said as a public utility company, provision of quality/timely services to customers, timely resolution of complaints and friendly professional relationship with customers is the most important duty of all IESCO officers and staff, said a statement issued here.

He said that during summer season, power outages and other complaints increase, all field formations should deal the customers with positive attitude. Balancing of distribution transformers, timely proposal of 11KV feeders etc. should be ensured to reduce the line losses, he said.

Customer Care Centers should be made more efficient and competent and responsible officers should be appointed in these offices who would solve the problems of the customers in the best manner and lead to further strengthening of the relationship between the organization and the customers, he added.