IESCO Chief Appreciates Operational Staff For Ensuring Smooth Power Supply During Eid

Muhammad Irfan 34 seconds ago Fri 23rd July 2021 | 06:00 PM

IESCO chief appreciates operational staff for ensuring smooth power supply during Eid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has appreciated all field officers and staff for ensuring smooth and uninterrupted power supply to the consumers in all five circles of the company during Eid ul Adha.

The IESCO Chief said not a single fault was reported from the entire region owing to team work and effective monitoring. The operational staff remained alert for prompt rectification of individual's complaints, he said.

Meanwhile, the IESCO Chief and Operation Director Muhammad Zubair Khan visited various complaints offices and Central Monitoring Cell during Eid holidays.

The IESCO Chief also urged the consumers to adopt precautionary measures during the raining season.

