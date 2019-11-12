IESCO chief assures to establish grid station, additional feeder at RIE

(@FahadShabbir)

Chief Executive Officer IESCO Chaudhary Shahid Iqbal said the establishment of a grid station and an additional feeder in Rawat Industrial Estate would be done on priority basis

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :Chief Executive Officer IESCO Chaudhary Shahid Iqbal said the establishment of a grid station and an additional feeder in Rawat Industrial Estate would be done on priority basis.

A flat tariff of Rs 11.97 per unit was being introduced to increase commercial activity and industrial production along with consumers, he said, adding the tariff would be applicable to those additional units, which would be used from November 2019 to February 2020.

The flat rate would be charged on the units consumed in same month of the last year and for the incremental use of units of corresponding months.

Smart metering would be introduced under the Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Program to prevent power theft, wrong readings and convenience of users. There was a net metering cell at IESCO. Wires from inner cities, dense plazas and markets were being replaced and IESCO would work closely with trade association and chamber to improve the coordination.

Under the annual maintenance program, the closure of the feeders would remain until December 15, however, keeping in view the problems of consumers, especially commercial consumers, it was suggested that the closure period be done on alternate days.

Prior to closure, consumers are being notified via SMS and print and electronic media. Total 66 cases of feeder tripping reporting against 144 of the same period last year during monsoon rains, he added.

RCCI President Saboor Malik said to give maximum facilities to promote the commercial and industrial activities, more user friendly initiatives should be taken by IESCO. The chamber should be represented in the IESCO board.

Grid station installation should be expedited in Rawat Industrial State, he demanded. He asked IESCO chief to address the grievances of consumers facing arrears in billings despite the fact they had made the payments through KIOSKs.

He also gave a short summary of RCCI activities. He assured full support and assistance to IESCO for addressing issues faced by the business community.