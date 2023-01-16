UrduPoint.com

IESCO Chief Engineer Customer Services, Operation For Ensuring Timely Release Of New Electricity Connections

Faizan Hashmi Published January 16, 2023 | 07:30 PM

On the instructions of Chief Executive IESCO Dr. Muhammad Amjad Khan, a meeting of all operation circles' in-charges was summoned with Chief Engineer Customer Services Jafar Murtaza and Chief Engineer Operation Muhammad Aslam Khan in the Chair

The meeting expressed displeasure for the delay in issuing of new electricity connections and for not providing correct information regarding new connections, said a press release issued here on Monday.

It was decided that one window desks should be established in all operation offices and all types of information should be provided from one window desk for the convenience of the IESCO consumers.

Apart from this, an awareness campaign should be started for consumers through which they should be provided with complete information about the documents and procedures required for new electricity connections.

All circle in-charges were warned to monitor the new connections directly and strict action to be taken against those officers and staff who are causing delay in release of new connections and within stipulated time as per NEPRA guidelines.

IESCO Chief Executive Officer Dr. Muhammad Amjad Khan requested the electricity consumers to make demand notices or other payments in the concerned bank as no employee of IESCO is authorized to take any kind of cash.

The consumers can take information or guidance through IESCO Helpline No. 118, concerned SDO Office or Chief Executive Complaint and Monitoring Cell Phone No. 051-9252933-34.

