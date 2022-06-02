IESCO chief for avoiding unnecessary use of electricity

Chief Executive Officer of Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Dr Muhammad Amjad has called for avoiding unnecessary use of electricity as being a nation we have to face recent power crisis together

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :Chief Executive Officer of Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Dr Muhammad Amjad has called for avoiding unnecessary use of electricity as being a nation we have to face recent power crisis together.

He said due to less power generation having different causes, IESCO was not getting electricity according to demand, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

To cover this gap between demands and supply, IESCO was doing load management in region of different duration on different times.

The Chief Executive passed directives to all field formations that in light of Federal Minister for Energy (Power Division) Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan and Federal Secretary Power Division Rashid Mahmood Langrial.

He said power management plan must be communicated with valuable customers well in time and for same use of all platforms of communication like PITC SMS service, print, electronic and social media be ensured.

The IESCO Chief directed to all field officers and complaint staff to attend and rectify all individual power complaints without any delay.

He said, " this is temporary phase and soon we will come out of this difficult time"