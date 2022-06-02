UrduPoint.com

IESCO Chief For Avoiding Unnecessary Use Of Electricity

Muhammad Irfan Published June 02, 2022 | 08:40 PM

IESCO chief for avoiding unnecessary use of electricity

Chief Executive Officer of Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Dr Muhammad Amjad has called for avoiding unnecessary use of electricity as being a nation we have to face recent power crisis together

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :Chief Executive Officer of Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Dr Muhammad Amjad has called for avoiding unnecessary use of electricity as being a nation we have to face recent power crisis together.

He said due to less power generation having different causes, IESCO was not getting electricity according to demand, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

To cover this gap between demands and supply, IESCO was doing load management in region of different duration on different times.

The Chief Executive passed directives to all field formations that in light of Federal Minister for Energy (Power Division) Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan and Federal Secretary Power Division Rashid Mahmood Langrial.

He said power management plan must be communicated with valuable customers well in time and for same use of all platforms of communication like PITC SMS service, print, electronic and social media be ensured.

The IESCO Chief directed to all field officers and complaint staff to attend and rectify all individual power complaints without any delay.

He said, " this is temporary phase and soon we will come out of this difficult time"

Related Topics

Electricity Social Media Rashid Same Khurram Dastgir Khan SMS All Islamabad Electric Supply Company PITC

Recent Stories

US Envoy to UN to Meet Russia's Nebenzia for Talks ..

US Envoy to UN to Meet Russia's Nebenzia for Talks on Aid Deliveries Into Syria ..

1 minute ago
 IGP takes note of killing of 2 persons in Gujranwa ..

IGP takes note of killing of 2 persons in Gujranwala

1 minute ago
 Murree Tourism Police committed to facilitate tour ..

Murree Tourism Police committed to facilitate tourists: CPO

1 minute ago
 Pakistan dispatches second consignment of humanita ..

Pakistan dispatches second consignment of humanitarian assistance to Ukraine

1 minute ago
 Peshawar High Court grants pre-arrest bail to Imra ..

Peshawar High Court grants pre-arrest bail to Imran Khan till June 25

4 minutes ago
 Tennis: French Open results

Tennis: French Open results

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.