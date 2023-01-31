IESCO Chief for registering FIRs against use of metal wire in kite flying

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Dr Muhammad Amjad Khan issued instructions to all the field formations to register FIRs in the respective police stations against those persons who were using metal wires during kite flying.

Such elements were not only causing danger to human life but also damage to the IESCO's installation, he said in a statement issued here Tuesday.

He also requested the consumers to report such elements to the concerned police stations.

If any kite or metal wire entangled near the transformers or electricity poles installed near consumers houses, never attempt to remove it yourself but report it to the concerned SDO Office, IESCO Helpline No. 118 or Chief Executive Complaints and Monitoring cell IESCO Head Office Islamabad phone number 051-9252933-34 so it could be removed by precautionary measures, he said.

He said kite flying was a dangerous game which caused danger to human life and property besides tripping of electricity feeders.