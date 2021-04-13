UrduPoint.com
IESCO Chief For Smooth, Un-interrupted Power Supply In Ramazan

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 06:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :The Spokesperson Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has said that smooth and uninterrupted power supply would be ensured during the holy month of Ramazan.

He said that the decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Executive Officer IESCO Ch Abdul Razzaq. All field officers participated in the meeting through video link Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Executive said that all arrangements regarding uninterrupted power supply during the Ramazan must be ensured and no negligence would be tolerated.

He also directed all field officers to remain contact with the district administration.

He said that activities regarding power supply continuity, load on feeders and redressal of customers complaints would be monitored round the clock from Distribution control center and especially during Sehar and Iftar.

Senior officers would also be available at control centre.

He also directed material and management directorate to provide extra transformers, meters and power cables to all complaint offices in a region regarding speedy rectification of complaints IESCO Chief Executive requested valued customers to call on complaint office number mentioned on bill, help line number 118 or on CCMC numbers 051.9252933.6 in case of any complaint or emergency.

