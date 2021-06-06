IESCO Chief for timely payment of dues to ensure smooth power supply

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Chaudhary Abdul Razzaq has said that timely payment of electricity bills is essential for un-interrupted power supply to the customers.

The CEO passed directives to all commercial and operation formations of IESCO to ensure timely collection of bills by domestic, commercial, industrial customers as well as by Government institutions.

He also directed for delivery of electricity bill on time.

The IESCO chief also requested valued customers to demonstrate moral responsibility and pay electricity bills within given time so that IESCO could pay dues to companies from which it buys electricity.

The Chief passed directives to all officers to meet with heads of government institution regarding payment of electricity bills within time. The Chief said that valued customers could also get duplicate bill by their near revenue offices, customer services centers or from IESCO website www.iesco.com.pk.