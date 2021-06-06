UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IESCO Chief For Timely Payment Of Dues To Ensure Smooth Power Supply

Muhammad Irfan 23 hours ago Sun 06th June 2021 | 10:20 PM

IESCO Chief for timely payment of dues to ensure smooth power supply

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Chaudhary Abdul Razzaq has said that timely payment of electricity bills is essential for un-interrupted power supply to the customers.

The CEO passed directives to all commercial and operation formations of IESCO to ensure timely collection of bills by domestic, commercial, industrial customers as well as by Government institutions.

He also directed for delivery of electricity bill on time.

The IESCO chief also requested valued customers to demonstrate moral responsibility and pay electricity bills within given time so that IESCO could pay dues to companies from which it buys electricity.

The Chief passed directives to all officers to meet with heads of government institution regarding payment of electricity bills within time. The Chief said that valued customers could also get duplicate bill by their near revenue offices, customer services centers or from IESCO website www.iesco.com.pk.

Related Topics

Electricity Abdul Razzaq Moral All From Government Islamabad Electric Supply Company

Recent Stories

15 of the same family drowned in River Indus as pa ..

21 minutes ago

Putin, EU's Michel Discuss Prospects for Sputnik V ..

21 minutes ago

Beekeeping sector has great potential to generate ..

21 minutes ago

Iran Promises to Give Ukraine Access to File on Ai ..

21 minutes ago

PTI to clean sweep 2023 polls, make history: KP Mi ..

49 minutes ago

Less Than 25% of Americans Now Practicing Strict S ..

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.