UrduPoint.com

IESCO Chief To Hold E-Katchery

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 28, 2023 | 12:10 AM

IESCO chief to hold E-Katchery

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :Chief Executive Officer Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Dr. Muhammad Amjad Khan will hold E-Katchery on Friday from 10 a.m. to 12 noon.

Dr Amjad would attend consumer calls and issue necessary directives to relevant offices for prompt rectification of valuable consumer electricity related issues, said a press release.

Consumers related to Islamabad, Rawalpindi City, Rawalpindi Cantt, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal Circles and surrounding areas can contact the IESCO chief executive on Facebook ID CEO-IESCO E-Katchery and Telephone No. 051-9253105 as per said schedule and lodge their complaints while mentioning their Names, bills reference number and contact numbers.

Related Topics

Islamabad Electricity Facebook Rawalpindi Chakwal Jhelum Attock From Islamabad Electric Supply Company

Recent Stories

Governor asks census commissioner to remove concer ..

Governor asks census commissioner to remove concerns of political parties

41 minutes ago
 Spain Intends to Reduce Budget Deficit to 3% of GD ..

Spain Intends to Reduce Budget Deficit to 3% of GDP in 2024 - Economy Minister

47 minutes ago
 Russian, Thai Businesses to Benefit From Transacti ..

Russian, Thai Businesses to Benefit From Transactions in National Currencies - O ..

47 minutes ago
 Spain Intends to Reduce Budget Deficit to 3% of GD ..

Spain Intends to Reduce Budget Deficit to 3% of GDP in 2024 - Spanish Economy Mi ..

52 minutes ago
 Vice Chancellor PU calls on Governor Punjab

Vice Chancellor PU calls on Governor Punjab

52 minutes ago
 Uzbekistan Actively Negotiating Its Accession to W ..

Uzbekistan Actively Negotiating Its Accession to WTO - President

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.