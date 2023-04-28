IESCO chief to hold E-Katchery

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :Chief Executive Officer Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Dr. Muhammad Amjad Khan will hold E-Katchery on Friday from 10 a.m. to 12 noon.

Dr Amjad would attend consumer calls and issue necessary directives to relevant offices for prompt rectification of valuable consumer electricity related issues, said a press release.

Consumers related to Islamabad, Rawalpindi City, Rawalpindi Cantt, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal Circles and surrounding areas can contact the IESCO chief executive on Facebook ID CEO-IESCO E-Katchery and Telephone No. 051-9253105 as per said schedule and lodge their complaints while mentioning their Names, bills reference number and contact numbers.