IESCO Chief To Hold E-Katchery On Tuesday

Published May 29, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Dr Muhammad Amjad will hold E-Katchery on Tuesday from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm to address consumers' problems.

The session aimed at providing a vision for immediate resolution of consumer complaints and address them directly at their doorstep, IESCO spokesperson told.

Dr Muhammad Amjad Khan will be available to listen to electricity related issued face by IESCO consumers from Islamabad, Rawalpindi City, Rawalpindi Cantt, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal Circles and surrounding areas.

To communicate with the CEO IESCO and ensure inclusion of their complaints for immediate resolution, consumer are requested to contact through Facebook ID: CEO-IESCO E-Kachery and Tel No. 051-9253105.

During the registration of complaints, consumers are requested to provide their name, bill reference number, and contact number.

