UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IESCO Chief To Hold E-Katchery On Wednesday

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 07:00 PM

IESCO Chief to hold E-Katchery on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :Chief Executive Officer IESCO Chaudhary Abdul Razzaq will attend consumers calls of all five Circles including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum and Chakwal on FM-100 radio station on Wednesday from 10:00am to 11:00am.

Consumers are requested to call on FM Radio Station telephone number 051-111-111-100 as per the said schedule. They could also text their issues/suggestion on SMS No. 3636.

According to IESCO spokesman, provision of best services and rectification of consumers complaints in minimum time was our top priority.

Related Topics

Islamabad Rawalpindi Chakwal Jhelum Attock Abdul Razzaq SMS All From Best Top Islamabad Electric Supply Company

Recent Stories

CBUAE imposes financial sanction on exchange house ..

19 minutes ago

‘People cast vote to Imran Khan because of his c ..

55 minutes ago

&#039;Jiu-Jitsu Arena&#039; lights up red to celeb ..

1 hour ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak, Tunisian Ambassador discuss bi ..

1 hour ago

Shoaib Akhtar offers himself to PCB for singing PS ..

1 hour ago

PTCL Group Posts 38% Profit Growth in 2020

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.