IESCO Chief to hold E-Katchery on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :Chief Executive Officer IESCO Chaudhary Abdul Razzaq will attend consumers calls of all five Circles including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum and Chakwal on FM-100 radio station on Wednesday from 10:00am to 11:00am.

Consumers are requested to call on FM Radio Station telephone number 051-111-111-100 as per the said schedule. They could also text their issues/suggestion on SMS No. 3636.

According to IESCO spokesman, provision of best services and rectification of consumers complaints in minimum time was our top priority.