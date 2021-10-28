IESCO Chief to hold online Katachery on Friday

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Dr Muhammad Amjad Khan will hold online katchery on Friday to address consumers' complaints

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Dr Muhammad Amjad Khan will hold online katchery on Friday to address consumers' complaints.

In light of the government vision and instructions given by Ministry of Energy (Power Division) for redressal of valuable customer complaints on top priority online Kacharies were conducting on regular basis by IESCO management, said a press release.

The IESCO chief would personally listen the consumers complaints from 10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon.

Valuable IESCO customers related to all Operation Circles i.e. Islamabad, Rawalpindi City, Rawalpindi Cantt, Attock, Jhelum and Chakwal were requested to call on telephone number 051-9253105 for immediate redressal of their electricity related issues, it further said.