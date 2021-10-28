UrduPoint.com

IESCO Chief To Hold Online Katachery On Friday

Sumaira FH 17 seconds ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 07:25 PM

IESCO Chief to hold online Katachery on Friday

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Dr Muhammad Amjad Khan will hold online katchery on Friday to address consumers' complaints

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Dr Muhammad Amjad Khan will hold online katchery on Friday to address consumers' complaints.

In light of the government vision and instructions given by Ministry of Energy (Power Division) for redressal of valuable customer complaints on top priority online Kacharies were conducting on regular basis by IESCO management, said a press release.

The IESCO chief would personally listen the consumers complaints from 10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon.

Valuable IESCO customers related to all Operation Circles i.e. Islamabad, Rawalpindi City, Rawalpindi Cantt, Attock, Jhelum and Chakwal were requested to call on telephone number 051-9253105 for immediate redressal of their electricity related issues, it further said.

Related Topics

Islamabad Electricity Rawalpindi Chakwal Jhelum Attock All From Government Top Islamabad Electric Supply Company

Recent Stories

Expo 2020 Dubai witnesses launch of sustainability ..

Expo 2020 Dubai witnesses launch of sustainability-focused photography competiti ..

11 minutes ago
 China Urges US to Stop Perceiving It as 'Imaginary ..

China Urges US to Stop Perceiving It as 'Imaginary Enemy' - Foreign Ministry

19 seconds ago
 Taliban Appoints New Head of Afghan Embassy in Pak ..

Taliban Appoints New Head of Afghan Embassy in Pakistan - Foreign Ministry

20 seconds ago
 Poland Working on Abolishing Disciplinary Court Ch ..

Poland Working on Abolishing Disciplinary Court Chamber as Ordered by EU - Moraw ..

22 seconds ago
 Moscow Not Ruling Out Further Destabilization in D ..

Moscow Not Ruling Out Further Destabilization in Donbas

23 seconds ago
 Trees natural source of oxygen, says Addl IGP Sout ..

Trees natural source of oxygen, says Addl IGP South

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.