UrduPoint.com

IESCO Chief To Hold Online Katachery On Monday

Muhammad Irfan Published January 30, 2022 | 06:40 PM

IESCO Chief to hold online Katachery on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2022 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Dr Muhammad Amjad Khan will hold online katchery on Monday to address consumers' complaints.

In light of the government vision and instructions given by Ministry of Energy (Power Division) for redressal of valuable customer complaints on top priority, the online Kacharies were being conducted on regular basis by IESCO management, said a press release.

The IESCO chief would personally listen to the consumers complaints from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Valuable IESCO customers related to all Operation Circles i.e. Islamabad, Rawalpindi City, Rawalpindi Cantt, Attock, Jhelum and Chakwal were requested to call on telephone number 051-9253105 for immediate redressal of their electricity related issues, it further said.

Related Topics

Islamabad Electricity Rawalpindi Chakwal Jhelum Attock All From Government Top Islamabad Electric Supply Company P

Recent Stories

PSL 2022 Match 05 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad Uni ..

PSL 2022 Match 05 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who W ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 January 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th January 2022

9 hours ago
 Accused in blind murder case arrested

Accused in blind murder case arrested

17 hours ago
 Kansas Woman Accused of Leading ISIS Female Battal ..

Kansas Woman Accused of Leading ISIS Female Battalion in Syria Faces Trial in US ..

17 hours ago
 Two NYC Nurses Charged With Selling $1.5Mln Worth ..

Two NYC Nurses Charged With Selling $1.5Mln Worth of Vaccination Certificates - ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>