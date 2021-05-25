IESCO chief to hold online Open Katchary on Wednesday

Chief Executive Officer of Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) chief Chaudhary Abdul Razaq will hold online Open Katchary on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m to 12:30 p.m on telephone number 051-9253105 to address the consumers' complaints

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Chief Executive Officer of Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) chief Chaudhary Abdul Razaq will hold online Open Katchary on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m to 12:30 p.m on telephone number 051-9253105 to address the consumers' complaints.

The IESCO spokesman requested the valued customers of five circles including Islamabad, Rawalpindi city, Rawalpindi Cantt, Attock, Jhelum Chakwal Circle and surrounding areas to participate in the Open Katchary for immediate solution of their complaints.

The customers could also share their valuable suggestions for further improvement in the service