IESCO Circle In-charges To Hold Online K'atcharies'

Tue 08th December 2020 | 05:14 PM

IESCO circle In-charges to hold online k'atcharies'

The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) circle in-charges would hold regular online "katcharies" in all five circles of the company for immediate rectification of consumers' complaints

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) circle in-charges would hold regular online "katcharies" in all five circles of the company for immediate rectification of consumers' complaints.

According to a spokesman of IESCO, SE Islamabad would hold katchary on Wednesday on telephone No.

051-9260194, SE Rawalpindi Circle on telephone No. 051-9292675, SE Attock Circle on telephone No. 051-4950343, SE Chakwal circle on telephone No. 0543-668500 and SE Jhelum Circle on telephone No. 0544-9270377.

They would receive complaints/suggestions of customers from 10:30 am to 11:30 pm.

IESCO requested valued customers to participate in open katcharies for immediate solution of their complaints.

