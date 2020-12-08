IESCO Circle In-charges To Hold Online K'atcharies'
Tue 08th December 2020 | 05:14 PM
ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) circle in-charges would hold regular online "katcharies" in all five circles of the company for immediate rectification of consumers' complaints.
According to a spokesman of IESCO, SE Islamabad would hold katchary on Wednesday on telephone No.
051-9260194, SE Rawalpindi Circle on telephone No. 051-9292675, SE Attock Circle on telephone No. 051-4950343, SE Chakwal circle on telephone No. 0543-668500 and SE Jhelum Circle on telephone No. 0544-9270377.
They would receive complaints/suggestions of customers from 10:30 am to 11:30 pm.
IESCO requested valued customers to participate in open katcharies for immediate solution of their complaints.