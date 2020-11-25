IESCO circle In-charges to hold online Katcharies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) circle in-charges would hold regular online Katcharies in all five circles of the company for immediate rectification of consumers complaints.

According to a spokesman of IESCO, SE Islamabad circle Fazal Rabi will hold online Katchary on November 26, SE Rawalpindi circle Muhammad Zubair Khan on November 27, SE Attock circle Faisal Sharif on November 30, SE Chakwal circle Muhammad Iqbal on December 1 and SE Jhelum circle Muhammad Aslam khan on December 2 from 12:00 noon to 01:00 pm.

They will attend consumer calls of relevant circles on FM 100 Radio Station phone number 051-111-111-100, he said. Complaints/suggestions can also be forwarded on SMS No. 3636.