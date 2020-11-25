UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IESCO Circle In-charges To Hold Online Katcharies

Umer Jamshaid 54 seconds ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 05:30 PM

IESCO circle In-charges to hold online Katcharies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) circle in-charges would hold regular online Katcharies in all five circles of the company for immediate rectification of consumers complaints.

According to a spokesman of IESCO, SE Islamabad circle Fazal Rabi will hold online Katchary on November 26, SE Rawalpindi circle Muhammad Zubair Khan on November 27, SE Attock circle Faisal Sharif on November 30, SE Chakwal circle Muhammad Iqbal on December 1 and SE Jhelum circle Muhammad Aslam khan on December 2 from 12:00 noon to 01:00 pm.

They will attend consumer calls of relevant circles on FM 100 Radio Station phone number 051-111-111-100, he said. Complaints/suggestions can also be forwarded on SMS No. 3636.

Related Topics

Islamabad Company Rawalpindi Circle Chakwal Jhelum Attock November December SMS All From Islamabad Electric Supply Company

Recent Stories

Emirates delivers on customer promise to complete ..

1 minute ago

Huawei Brings the Blessed Friday Sale Online on Tw ..

14 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Bayyah meets US Ambassador at Large f ..

16 minutes ago

Naval Chief Emphasizes The Need To Revive Iqbal’ ..

21 minutes ago

Ministry of Human Rights launches 1099 Helpline Ap ..

6 minutes ago

Champions League winner Lewandowski named on short ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.