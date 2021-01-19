UrduPoint.com
IESCO Circle Incharge To Hold E- Katcharies

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 06:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :The Spokesman of Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has said that circles incharges would hold regular online katcharies in all five circles of the company for immediate rectification of consumers complaints.

As per detail SE Islamabad Circle would hold online Katchary on Wednesday at telephone No 051-9260194, , SE Rawalpindi City Circle and SE Rawalpindi Cantt Circle at telephone No 051-9292675, SE Attock Circle at telephone No 051-4950343, SE Chakwal Circle at 0543-668500 and SE Jhelum Circle at 0544-9270276 from 10:30 am to 11:30 pm.

