IESCO Circle Incharges To Hold E- Katcharies

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 07:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :The Spokesman of Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Tuesday said that circles incharges would hold regular online katcharies in all five operations circles of the company to immediately resolve consumers' complaints.

As per detail, SE Islamabad Circle would hold online Katchary on Wednesday on telephone No 051-9260194, SE Rawalpindi City Circle and SE Rawalpindi Cantt Circle on telephone No 051-9292675, SE Attock Circle on telephone No 051-4950343, SE Chakwal Circle on 0543-668500 and SE Jhelum Circle on 0544-9270276 from 10:30 am to 11:30 pm.

IESCO Chief Chaudhary Abdul Razaq would personally monitor the online Katcharies and pass directives to all officers to resolve customer's issues on priority.

