IESCO clears 6734 hazard points so far

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has secured 6734 out of total identified 7,874 hazard points so far by shifting dangerous electric wires to safe location across the all five circles of the company.

The spokesman told that an amount of Rs 1,098.267 million has been spent on clearing the said hazard points.

The hazard points were identified by the field formations and customers in the entire region.

A comprehensive campaign regarding shifting of electricity wires crossing over or close to the houses and removal of tilted poles was being carried out in all five operation circles of IESCO on departmental expenditures, the spokesman said.

Meanwhile, IESCO Chief Ch. Abdul Razzaq said that they would take every step to protect the lives of customers and line staff.

The Chief passed instructions to filed formation to create awareness in general public to avoid construction near or under the power installations. If anyone took such steps, for legal proceedings applications should be submitted to the concerned police stations.

The IESCO Chief also requested valued customers to inform the concern SDO office about such dangerous wires in their areas. They could also registered their complaints on 051-9252933-6.

