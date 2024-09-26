IESCO committed to quality services through 'Smart App', Asim Nazir

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) Islamabad Electric Supply Company Director Public Relations, Asim Nazir Raja has said that IESCO was dedicated to providing quality services to its valued customers and utilizing all available resources to ensure an exceptional customer

experience.

In an interview with a Private news channel, he pledged that the company would continue to provide uninterrupted access to its cutting-edge digital services where its user-friendly 'Smart App' is available on Google to enhance customer experience and solidify its position at the forefront of digital transformation in the power sector.

He further elaborated the 'Smart App' features and highlighted its user-friendly interface and array of convenient services.

"Our customers can now pay bills, report power outages, and track usage history with just a few taps," he explained.

"The app also provides real-time updates on scheduled power shutdowns and maintenance, ensuring minimal disruption to daily life," he added.

"By leveraging technology, IESCO aims to reduce paperwork, enhance transparency, and foster a more efficient customer experience," he mentioned.

"IESCO's Smart App represents a significant milestone in our digital transformation journey," he stated.

"We recognize the importance of adapting to changing customer needs and preferences," he said.

"By providing 24/7 access to essential services, we are empowering customers to manage their accounts effortlessly," he added.

"The App has already witnessed significant uptake, with thousands of downloads since its launch," he highlighted.

"By prioritizing customer satisfaction and harnessing cutting-edge technology, IESCO strives to set new benchmarks in service excellence," he added.