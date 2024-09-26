IESCO Committed To Quality Services Through 'Smart App', Asim Nazir
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 26, 2024 | 02:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) Islamabad Electric Supply Company Director Public Relations, Asim Nazir Raja has said that IESCO was dedicated to providing quality services to its valued customers and utilizing all available resources to ensure an exceptional customer
experience.
In an interview with a Private news channel, he pledged that the company would continue to provide uninterrupted access to its cutting-edge digital services where its user-friendly 'Smart App' is available on Google to enhance customer experience and solidify its position at the forefront of digital transformation in the power sector.
He further elaborated the 'Smart App' features and highlighted its user-friendly interface and array of convenient services.
"Our customers can now pay bills, report power outages, and track usage history with just a few taps," he explained.
"The app also provides real-time updates on scheduled power shutdowns and maintenance, ensuring minimal disruption to daily life," he added.
"By leveraging technology, IESCO aims to reduce paperwork, enhance transparency, and foster a more efficient customer experience," he mentioned.
"IESCO's Smart App represents a significant milestone in our digital transformation journey," he stated.
"We recognize the importance of adapting to changing customer needs and preferences," he said.
"By providing 24/7 access to essential services, we are empowering customers to manage their accounts effortlessly," he added.
"The App has already witnessed significant uptake, with thousands of downloads since its launch," he highlighted.
"By prioritizing customer satisfaction and harnessing cutting-edge technology, IESCO strives to set new benchmarks in service excellence," he added.
Recent Stories
CJP Isa responds to SC senior Judge Mansoor Ali Shah's letter
Pakistan’s Red-ball coach hints at changes in squad
Nawaz Sharif likely to travel to London in first week of October
IMF bailout boosts PSX: 100 index hits new high
President reaffirms commitment to preserve marine ecosystems
Eight Khwarij killed in North Waziristan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 September 2024
IMF approves $7b bailout package for Pakistan
Has Veena Malik fallen in love again?
ADB predicts improvement in Pakistan economy, decline in inflation
TikToker claims she proposed marriage to Shadab Khan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
5 students hurt in classroom roof collapse2 minutes ago
-
Man injured over resistance in robbery2 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 42 kg drugs in 11 operations2 minutes ago
-
Mardan Board exempts special students from fee submission12 minutes ago
-
DC holds Khuli Katchehri in Hala (Old), visited special education school12 minutes ago
-
President recommends Nishan-i-Imtiaz for late Nawabzada Nasrullah Khan12 minutes ago
-
Pakistan strengthens automotive ties with China, eyes joint innovation in EV sector12 minutes ago
-
Man shot dead by rivals22 minutes ago
-
Youth Development Center at AUST celebrates student achievements32 minutes ago
-
Fake veterinary doctor booked32 minutes ago
-
Completion of Sky Gardens housing project by 2026: Pirzada assures32 minutes ago
-
Woman recovered from swindler gang42 minutes ago