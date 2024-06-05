IESCO Completed 100 % Maintenance Of 481 Feeders Under Annual Progamme
Umer Jamshaid Published June 05, 2024 | 03:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has completed 100 per cent maintenance of 481 feeders out of selected 812 feeders under the annual maintenance programme for fiscal year 2023-24.
Sharing details, Chief Engineer Operation Director Muhammad Aslam Khan told APP here Wednesday that out of a total of 481 feeders, maintenance work of 158 feeders in Islamabad circle has been completed till March 9, 50 in Rawalpindi City, 52 in Rawalpindi Cantt, 48 in Attock and 93 in Chakwal circles. Similarly, 90 per cent maintenance work of 369 feeders including 86 of Islamabad, 76 of Rawalpindi City, 99 of Rawalpindi Cantt, and 108 of Attock circles has also been completed during the said period, he said. Moreover, he said that 80 per cent work on the remaining 34 feeders has also been completed.
Out of a total selected 812 feeders, 244 feeders were selected from Islamabad Circle, 311 from Rawalpindi City and Rawalpindi Cantt Cirles, 160 from Attock, 93 from Chakwal, and 4 from Jehlum circles, he said.
The Operation Director said the company had earmarked Rs 415.298 million budget for the annual maintenance programme. Out of the total budget, Rs 297.483 million was specified for material while Rs 117.815 million was for casual labor, he said.
Aslam Khan said that a total of 97,469 earth rods were installed by April 30, 2024, in various circles of the company. Out of the total, 14,401 Earth Rod were installed in Rawalpindi City, 15,470 Rod in Rawalpindi Cantt, 19,195 Rod in Islamabad, 17,687 in Attock, 12,912 in Chakwal and 17,804 in Jhelum operation circles during the said period, he said.
