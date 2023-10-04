Open Menu

IESCO Continues Indiscriminate Action Against Running, Dead Defaulters

Muhammad Irfan Published October 04, 2023 | 08:44 PM

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) recovery teams are carrying out indiscriminate and intensive action in all operation circles of the company

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) recovery teams are carrying out indiscriminate and intensive action in all operation circles of the company.

According to the details, Islamabad Circle on Wednesday collected more than Rs 2.13 million from 129 customers, Rawalpindi City Circle over Rs 0.72 million, Jhelum Circle over Rs 0.65 million from 29 customers, and Chakwal Circle over Rs 0.52 million from 42 customers, while Rawalpindi Cantt Circle collected Rs 1.25 million from 32 defaulters.

During the ongoing campaign from September 2023, an amount of over Rs 316.

3 million has been recovered from 20708 defaulters.

IESCO Chief Dr. Muhammad Amjad Khan said that besides disconnecting the meters of non-paying customers, the police have also arrested the defaulters.

He asked the consumers to pay their electricity bills on time as a responsible citizen. He issued instructions to the field offices and said that recovery of electricity dues from the defaulters should be ensured in all cases and any kind of negligence and laziness in this regard is unacceptable.

