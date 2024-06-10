Open Menu

IESCO Continues To Maintain Zero Load Management

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 10, 2024 | 09:16 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) continued to maintain zero load management across its six circles besides Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

The electricity demand in Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday stood at 2,171 megawatts (MW) at 08: 00 pm against the allocation quota of 2,200 MW from the national grid system.

Chief Engineer Operation Director Muhammad Aslam Khan told that owing to availability of sufficient electricity in the system, IESCO maintained zero load management programme in all six circles and AJK.

Smooth and uninterrupted power supply was being supplied in Islamabad, Rawalpindi City, Rawalpindi Cantt, Jhelum, Attock and Chakwal Circles besides AJK, he added.

He said that the company was withdrawing 2,099 MW from the National Grid.

