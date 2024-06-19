IESCO Continues To Maintain Zero Load Management In All 6 Circles
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 19, 2024 | 09:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2024) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Wednesday continued to maintain zero load management across its six circles besides Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).
The electricity demand in Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Wednesday stood at 1,718 megawatts (MW) at 08: 00 pm against the allocation quota of 2,050 MW from the national grid system.
Chief Engineer Operation Director Muhammad Aslam Khan told that owing to availability of sufficient electricity in the system, IESCO maintained zero load management programme in all six circles and AJK. Smooth and uninterrupted power supply was being supplied in Islamabad, Rawalpindi City, Rawalpindi Cantt, Jhelum, Attock and Chakwal Circles besides AJK, he added.
He said that the company was withdrawing 1,581 MW from the National Grid.
/395
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 June 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 June 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024
PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adha
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field first against Ireland
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024
S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coalition cabinet
4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness of manhole
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Narcotics Control wing recovers drugs, 2 outlaws arrest5 minutes ago
-
18 outlaws held, huge cache of narcotics, cash, weapon recovered15 minutes ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal dispels impression of weakening Pakistan-China relations15 minutes ago
-
IESCO ensures smooth, uninterrupted power supply during Eid holidays25 minutes ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal dispels impression of weakening Pakistan-China relations25 minutes ago
-
RWMC lifted over 9,000 tons of waste during Eid days35 minutes ago
-
Health experts warn to avoid excessive consumption of meat55 minutes ago
-
RCB removes 5,200 tons of sacrificial animals' entrails1 hour ago
-
President strongly condemns journalist Khalil Jibran’s murder1 hour ago
-
Balochistan budget on Friday2 hours ago
-
Four land fraudsters sentenced to 96 years for defrauding British Pakistani family2 hours ago
-
Naqvi lauds CDA chairman, teams over zero waste operation during Eid days2 hours ago