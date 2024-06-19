IESCO continues to maintain zero load management in all 6 circles

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2024) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Wednesday continued to maintain zero load management across its six circles besides Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

The electricity demand in Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Wednesday stood at 1,718 megawatts (MW) at 08: 00 pm against the allocation quota of 2,050 MW from the national grid system.

Chief Engineer Operation Director Muhammad Aslam Khan told that owing to availability of sufficient electricity in the system, IESCO maintained zero load management programme in all six circles and AJK. Smooth and uninterrupted power supply was being supplied in Islamabad, Rawalpindi City, Rawalpindi Cantt, Jhelum, Attock and Chakwal Circles besides AJK, he added.

He said that the company was withdrawing 1,581 MW from the National Grid.

/395