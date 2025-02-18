Open Menu

IESCO Crackdown On Defaulters In Full Swing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 18, 2025 | 04:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) The Islamabad Electric Supply Company’s crackdown against power pilferers and defaulters in full swing.

In a recent crackdown, the company took significant action against individuals involved in power pilferage and unpaid electricity bills.

According to an IESCO spokesperson, a total of 4,708 people was fined over 40 crores and 27 lakhs for illegally stealing electricity. At the same time, police arrested 2,421 individuals across the region for their involvement in power theft.

In addition to targeting theft, IESCO's recovery teams have been working diligently to recover overdue payments from bill defaulters.

The company successfully collected more than Rs 6.9 billion from customers who had failed to pay their electricity bills. As part of the recovery efforts, Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) disconnected several meters and transformers of those who had not paid their dues.

IESCO is calling on consumers to help in the fight against power pilferage by reporting any suspicious activities. People can report power theft to their local Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) or contact the IESCO helpline at 118.

